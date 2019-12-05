Australian senator calls out his colleagues for failing to protect the ocean
"You think it's funny that our oceans are dying?" Australian Senator Peter Whish-Wilson made it clear just how angry he was about his government's failure to protect the Great Barrier Reef.
Aussie politicians laughing it up in public over climate change
Australians have taken notice that the conservative side of politics have continued what seems to be the running gag of climate change for the during a motion by Senator Peter Whish-Wilson calling for recognition of Australia’s climate scientists. Whish-Wilson told the floor and later posted on social media, that it was “the angriest I have ever been in the Senate” as he watched members of the house openly mock climate scientists. Liberal Senator James McGrath stood to read what appeared to be his party’s talking points in a deadpan monotone stopping a number of times to smirk and chuckle.
Leader of the Australian Conservatives Party, Cory Bernardi, rose to make a point of order, informing the house that it was, in fact, he who had been raucously laughing. Presumably, he was concerned the people who voted him in would be upset if he wasn’t earning his base pay of $199,040 a year by chuckling his way through Senate motions. It’s been part of a trend in Australian politics for conservatives to openly mock, laugh and ridicule climate change, even as the Great Barrier Reef bleaches and dies, even as we notch up record hot year after record hot year, even as natural disasters such as Hurricanes Harvey and Irma increase in frequency and intensity worldwide.
When asked about climate change in June 2019 by a Liberal colleague, Australian Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg had a good laugh. He spent 30 seconds answering the question and then two-and-a-half minutes openly laughing about an interview where Labor MP Andrew Leigh mentioned climate change could have an impact on the ski season. And it’s not just in public that politicians are laughing it up. If the world ends it might not be with a bang this time, but with a chuckle.
Nikki H.6 days
Thankyou 🙏
Ken B.12/11/2019 20:32
Good on you Pete, Judgment day is for everyone and you can't hide from that
Kat M.12/11/2019 10:12
You have to be a small girl screaming to get news attention these days 💁 Which is a shame because I felt this guys words more and wish I could punch the nobs getting under his skin
Linda W.12/11/2019 06:31
Well done Peter! Such an impassioned speech. So proud of what you are doing!
Barni C.12/10/2019 06:15
The people who caused climate change and now crying foul. All of us are going to die cuz of the greedy ones
Chris H.12/10/2019 06:02
So the government is selling us out to places with less standards to increase profits to places like China and India and then cry about pollution issues. Some one needs to start looking at the real problems instead of sticking their head in the sand.
Chris H.12/10/2019 05:59
So bring the work back from China and get India and China to clean up there act. They are the largest polluters.
Maja M.12/10/2019 02:54
Go tell India and all the other Asian countries to stop throwing their waste into rivers and oceans
Cindy L.12/09/2019 22:46
❤❤❤❤❤ thank you for your compassion and serious concerns for this issue, enough people like the idiot's laughing wont be when their children and their children's children are left with a garbage, destroyed oceans fish that are no longer around, animals extinct, forest destroyed, reef totally dead, soil destroyed by continues contamination and so much more, you aren't just laughing about the reefs but at the survival of our planet. Look your children in the eyes and tell them you are doing everything in your power to save this world for our children so they can have a world with healthy oceans, green thriving forest, clean air, and so many other things. What are you going to tell your children and grandchildren ? Did we do every thing in our power to see that the world thrives and is here for many many generations to come...
Mitchell T.12/09/2019 16:46
You idiots need to pick an argument. Either the reefs are dieing due to dropping see levels and man made climate change or were all getting flooded due to man made climate change.
Dion D.12/09/2019 09:24
Why don't you take this issue to China and India where the bulk problem is caused.....
Pasquale B.12/09/2019 01:46
Now we just need about three thousand more of him...
Yvonne T.12/09/2019 00:45
Wow! Sock it to them!
Rick J.12/09/2019 00:43
All lies ocean to big to complain about a dam reef they build them selves every day vote trump 2020
Olayinka A.12/08/2019 23:17
Omg there are ignorant people everywhere, i can't believe someone will be laughing at this.
Laura M.12/08/2019 22:01
Thank you for all of the work that you do advocating for our environment . So proud to have a pollie with such integrity representing us in the senate! 💚
Wendy H.12/08/2019 21:43
Senator Canavan and his pals were very ignorant to laugh at this powerful speech. Everyone knows the barrier reef is dying, are they not concerned?
Greer C.12/08/2019 21:18
Typical isn’t it? They heckle and laugh😪😒
Paula R.12/08/2019 20:47
Thank you for saying this on behalf of any half decent human beings out there. This reef is there for the benefit of everyone, including all those creatures who call it their home. How dare we as humans put money and greed over the future of this beautiful miracle of nature. Makes me so angry to hear how the constant lack of inaction, ignorance and denial is killing this magnificent place. What a legacy this government is leaving for future generations. 😡😡😡
Emilia A.12/08/2019 19:54
Well said save our planet government's politician should start to take care of our planet and our future generations to come