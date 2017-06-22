Australian senator manterrupted

Manterrupting: Australian edition. This female senator had a perfect put-down for an interrupting male colleague. 💪💅
178 comments
Akash K.01/03/2018 18:17
Oye hoye 🔥a
Julia P.01/03/2018 06:31
looool
Dustin D.01/02/2018 23:55
This is about as bad as the Australian cunt whi said man's planing
Jeremy C.01/02/2018 19:53
classic government banter
Julia J.01/02/2018 15:17
I'm trying to work out what agenda "Brut" has at the moment. Surely with a name like "Brut," you're taking the piss with your sudden concern for women.
Igor V.01/02/2018 12:52
Manterrupting haha what a word. Ow man this is brilliant I am laughing my ass of Jesus fucking capital H Christ. You guys are funny.
Borko J.01/02/2018 06:13
Is she dual Australian citizen or not??
David M.01/02/2018 05:51
fucking love her.
Luke P.01/01/2018 03:25
this lady seem funny and nice.
Kyle H.12/31/2017 19:00
skip to 1:00 and listen closely to the old guy
Elsa D.12/31/2017 09:52
ICONIC
Paul T.12/31/2017 09:08
I'd reply to a comment on here, but I'd be manterupting. I'd post my own comment, but then I'd be mansplaining.
Raymond F.12/31/2017 05:27
Are politics even real?
Rodney H.12/30/2017 22:30
new year new word “manterruption.” Read it, study it, live it. Stop interrupting people
Adam R.12/30/2017 17:18
Yes, him being male is the defining point of this exchange, fucking idiots
Liam D.12/30/2017 15:35
Goto about 36 seconds and you can see her interrupt the dude
Chase D.12/29/2017 21:44
Manterrupting? That’s isn’t even a real word you tards.
Felix A.12/29/2017 09:19
The last gentleman sounded like Shrek. ..Donkey!!!
Jérôme T.12/28/2017 23:09
Aïeli dizordeli 1:05 Un scottish qui s'est infiltré chez les Aussies ;)
David A.12/28/2017 19:33
Coming back to the question at hand x100000