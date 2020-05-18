back
Back-to-school photos in France go viral
This viral photo taken in a French school playground once the lockdown was over shows what the new normal will be for children amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
05/18/2020 12:28 PM
115 comments
Toni H.07/20/2020 22:34
Prayers and Our Gods Great Comfort for All Children 😥
Te O.07/15/2020 02:54
If this is school for kids yah may aswel keep your kids at home Its harsh but NESSESARY to CHILDREN and others SAFE REALITY
Abby M.07/12/2020 15:42
Leonardo Carcini-Miguel
Mucileanu M.07/12/2020 14:39
Foto of a lager in France...2020.
Bianca J.07/10/2020 12:27
This school implemented it badly and now everyone thinks schools will be like this, ridiculous
Karen E.07/10/2020 10:26
France has an intelligent leader! We do not!
Janet G.07/10/2020 01:34
😥
Leslie F.07/09/2020 20:25
If you feel safe sending your children to school during this pandemic with the leadership that we have at this time, feel free to do so. Don’t make them wear masks or socially distance if you don’t!
Ankela M.07/09/2020 16:46
New normal?? This is just leftist-globalist propaganda! It shouldn't happened! Let the normal the normal!
Virginia Q.07/09/2020 16:38
Kids should not be back in school it's not going to be easy for them either seems like a new order pray for the kids every day when they go to school Jesus name God is coming soon God with take his people that are faithful. This is a horrible way to go to school I pray for the world
Célia P.07/09/2020 16:03
Please it was only in ONE school !!
Pia P.07/09/2020 16:03
Man it looks so unnatural to have these kids not playing together. In their own little squares😕. But we must understand the reasons for it. We take so much of life for granted.
Cece B.07/09/2020 15:03
so sad
Matthew T.07/09/2020 14:41
"the new normal" is not what we should let happen...
Shirley K.07/09/2020 14:34
Covid19.
Karen T.07/09/2020 14:09
I would like to see middle and high school students
Rick E.07/09/2020 13:44
Cuddies are real
Michele C.07/09/2020 13:43
This is like around the first say of school....what does it look like as of today
Jackie P.07/09/2020 13:24
As long as the kiddos wear a mask, I believe this kind of distancing wouldn’t be necessary
Christine R.07/09/2020 13:13
Nothing stays the same. Kids need to have interaction with other kids. As long as safety measures and distancing occurs then why not try it and be positive. Whatever the new normal is thats what we have to get used too. You can't live in isolation forever.