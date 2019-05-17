back
Beauty blogger claps back against cyberbullies
Trolls called her a pig — so she called them out. This beauty blogger has a message for body-shamers.
03/21/2019 4:59 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 1:12 PM
43 comments
Jas'mine M.05/17/2019 00:06
Omg I’ve seen her videos on IG prior to seeing this and she does amazing work, we need more love in the world cyber bulling or bullying of any kind is just not ok
Kim P.03/31/2019 19:06
Absolutely gorgeous with and without makeup!!!
Kateri W.03/26/2019 05:47
U are beautiful even with out make up
Inga K.03/24/2019 19:52
God bless You You are beautiful ❤️
Chaimae O.03/24/2019 14:44
Head up, stay strong + move on 💪
Kamran S.03/23/2019 05:31
Lol. 😂
Alfonso S.03/22/2019 12:18
Yo soy feo... pero cuando me arreglo... soy un FEO AREGLADO.
Cindy C.03/22/2019 11:07
One of the best things to say to rude people is.... So! You are no way ugly, not even close.
Sabin T.03/22/2019 11:01
U DO LOOK LIKE A PIG ACTUALLY. 😘😘
Pamela S.03/22/2019 10:30
You are even prettier without all of that make-up☺
Hakim A.03/22/2019 10:09
Très charmant
Khalid A.03/22/2019 08:44
You are right but you did only one mistake you are not overweight you are obese
Ali H.03/22/2019 06:59
Lovely... And world no.1 Smart Lady Love from the unknown planet. 😀
Md A.03/22/2019 04:36
You are Beautiful
Louanna M.03/22/2019 02:59
You go ahead on girl, and by the way you sure are beautiful.
Katie C.03/22/2019 02:55
At 5ft 9in I have been 140 pounds to 280 pounds. I am over 60 years young. I experienced face to face bullying. You are beauty. Let what nasty sick people who poke you let them go.
Trish M.03/22/2019 02:38
Beautiful!!!
Ashutosh A.03/22/2019 02:11
File cyber bullying case against all with the help of NGOs and get all behind bar. Body shaming a woman is against women empowerment and all women should pick up arms if police is not helping them
Jess L.03/22/2019 01:05
Maybe we should spend less time on the internet...I guarantee that will stop cyber bullying.