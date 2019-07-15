back
Beloved by Instagrammers, this lake is full of toxic waste
This popular spot for Instagram influencers, located in Siberia near the city of Novosibirsk, looks like paradise — but it’s actually a man-made chemical waste site for a nearby power plant. 😱
07/15/2019 5:23 PMupdated: 07/15/2019 7:54 PM
17 comments
ពូវ៉ន រ.07/30/2019 02:30
Q0
جمالحماني ج.07/29/2019 20:05
منظخلابة
Vajshi K.07/27/2019 03:27
Very nice photografhi
Abdelhamid G.07/25/2019 22:37
,
Izabel A.07/25/2019 12:11
Disgusting toxic spillway. Not even worthy of being called a spot for selfie knowing it's another man made disaster waiting to pollute further our fragile environment 😎
Gauri B.07/25/2019 05:36
Touch me not.
Apolonio V.07/23/2019 00:39
Look only, do not touch!
Syed A.07/22/2019 06:57
Her nose is mutated
Tuti R.07/22/2019 00:53
anduviste por esos lados ?
Muhammad A.07/20/2019 13:26
https://www.facebook.com/294662341231432/posts/346340519396947/?app=fbl
Muhammad A.07/20/2019 13:22
Search for attabad lake it is real and its of same color
Shafique A.07/19/2019 19:34
Nice work
Ramonito E.07/17/2019 13:42
Try make some good news.
Kevin M.07/17/2019 09:00
The ash from the lagoon,when dry,is exceptionally good for the growing of grasses and trees,least it was in the UK.
Iris L.07/17/2019 02:44
Does anyone know how come vegetation can grow around the lake since the lake water is so alkaline?
Danny L.07/16/2019 12:39
What about the Air ???
Patrycja Z.07/16/2019 00:53
this looks so pretty lets take pictures even though it’s ruining the planet!!!