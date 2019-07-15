back

Beloved by Instagrammers, this lake is full of toxic waste

This popular spot for Instagram influencers, located in Siberia near the city of Novosibirsk, looks like paradise — but it’s actually a man-made chemical waste site for a nearby power plant. 😱

07/15/2019 5:23 PMupdated: 07/15/2019 7:54 PM
  • 248.5k
  • 36

17 comments

  • ពូវ៉ន រ.
    07/30/2019 02:30

    Q0

  • جمالحماني ج.
    07/29/2019 20:05

    منظخلابة

  • Vajshi K.
    07/27/2019 03:27

    Very nice photografhi

  • Abdelhamid G.
    07/25/2019 22:37

    ,

  • Izabel A.
    07/25/2019 12:11

    Disgusting toxic spillway. Not even worthy of being called a spot for selfie knowing it's another man made disaster waiting to pollute further our fragile environment 😎

  • Gauri B.
    07/25/2019 05:36

    Touch me not.

  • Apolonio V.
    07/23/2019 00:39

    Look only, do not touch!

  • Syed A.
    07/22/2019 06:57

    Her nose is mutated

  • Tuti R.
    07/22/2019 00:53

    anduviste por esos lados ?

  • Muhammad A.
    07/20/2019 13:26

    https://www.facebook.com/294662341231432/posts/346340519396947/?app=fbl

  • Muhammad A.
    07/20/2019 13:22

    Search for attabad lake it is real and its of same color

  • Shafique A.
    07/19/2019 19:34

    Nice work

  • Ramonito E.
    07/17/2019 13:42

    Try make some good news.

  • Kevin M.
    07/17/2019 09:00

    The ash from the lagoon,when dry,is exceptionally good for the growing of grasses and trees,least it was in the UK.

  • Iris L.
    07/17/2019 02:44

    Does anyone know how come vegetation can grow around the lake since the lake water is so alkaline?

  • Danny L.
    07/16/2019 12:39

    What about the Air ???

  • Patrycja Z.
    07/16/2019 00:53

    this looks so pretty lets take pictures even though it’s ruining the planet!!!