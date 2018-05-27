back
Bhutan wants to be the first country to become 100% organic
Here's the only carbon-negative country in the world.
05/27/2018 6:31 PM
- 5.2m
- 1.7k
- 68
37 comments
Grace H.06/27/2018 05:25
bhutan country is smart and very successful.
Melissa B.06/22/2018 03:46
Great leaders!! They could teach the rest of the world too!!
Laura J.06/21/2018 11:10
Tom Hewison we going yehh???? 😊
Jimmy N.06/17/2018 16:07
What about the kungfu
Holly Z.06/16/2018 05:40
!!! Yes Bhutan!!!!!
Mike L.06/07/2018 01:14
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bhutan
Mike L.06/07/2018 01:13
Ok so less than a million people, average annual income less than 5000. Total agrarian society, yeah let's copy them...
Ziadah Z.06/02/2018 20:25
Nick Albert Jr.
Belinda R.06/02/2018 09:40
Wonderful!! Australia should follow what Bhutan is doing instead of denying that climate change exists!!
Rija S.05/31/2018 10:51
bucket list
Chelsea A.05/30/2018 13:41
lets go!!
Amina I.05/30/2018 10:19
❤️❤️❤️❤️
Gabrielle E.05/30/2018 08:19
What inspiration. We can do it too!
Alex D.05/29/2018 06:10
Bhutan Ljubiceeeee Bhutan 👌🏻👌🏻
Joy05/29/2018 01:26
Ashish Sharma
Reyna B.05/28/2018 18:54
That's amazing!!! How did you people get warm during winter time or how do you cook your meals? I'm quite interested, blessings 😇
Rolly P.05/28/2018 14:37
so amazing
Karmen R.05/28/2018 14:13
this is what EVERY place on earth should be like.....
Ehtisham U.05/28/2018 09:53
USA must b ashamed
Cameron C.05/28/2018 09:37
Not sure they want tourist, tourism has been shown to be detrimental to the environment of many sacred places in the world. Coral reefs, national parks etc. As many are ignorant of the environment.