Bike rides to pick up trash
This French non-profit found a way to make bike rides both fun and useful: they pick up trash while cycling. Brut nature met the @pages/category/Nonprofit-Organization/BigUp-Cyclean-414641609168741 team in South of France. They took us with them on a ride.
08/11/2019 4:08 PM
16 comments
Thomas R.09/18/2019 09:21
Bravo ! 👍🏻
Amine O.08/30/2019 21:11
hhhhhhh**
Gifthir L.08/30/2019 14:19
hmmm
Renzo B.08/27/2019 09:27
Bundal Pres. and Adviser we might as well do this kind of activity for our group
Josh L.08/25/2019 16:54
this seems like it'd be up your alley.
Yazin B.08/22/2019 23:00
I wish al people around the world especially coast's residents & tourists to allocate part of their time to follows a such good deed
Angela R.08/21/2019 02:44
ask them to start this here
Soeriana A.08/19/2019 02:21
gaan we zoiets kado maken😘😘😂😂😂
Bernard H.08/18/2019 13:12
Cycle wouldn't work in Maun, you'd need a skip!
Agus D.08/18/2019 05:13
Cool, love you guys
Gori R.08/17/2019 03:32
Go to india and let see what y can do
Djili A.08/16/2019 14:45
yadra sahbiii partager
Tiffany R.08/16/2019 05:58
Ahhh !!!
Eduardo T.08/15/2019 23:00
💗👌👌
Richie G.08/15/2019 20:30
Fuck france racist country
ربيع ا.08/14/2019 20:32
اول شيء تفعله هو جمع نساكم فقد افسدو نسائنا الكل عاري