back

Bike rides to pick up trash

This French non-profit found a way to make bike rides both fun and useful: they pick up trash while cycling. Brut nature met the @pages/category/Nonprofit-Organization/BigUp-Cyclean-414641609168741 team in South of France. They took us with them on a ride.

08/11/2019 4:08 PM
  • 152.2k
  • 24

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

16 comments

  • Thomas R.
    09/18/2019 09:21

    Bravo ! 👍🏻

  • Amine O.
    08/30/2019 21:11

    hhhhhhh**

  • Gifthir L.
    08/30/2019 14:19

    hmmm

  • Renzo B.
    08/27/2019 09:27

    Bundal Pres. and Adviser we might as well do this kind of activity for our group

  • Josh L.
    08/25/2019 16:54

    this seems like it'd be up your alley.

  • Yazin B.
    08/22/2019 23:00

    I wish al people around the world especially coast's residents & tourists to allocate part of their time to follows a such good deed

  • Angela R.
    08/21/2019 02:44

    ask them to start this here

  • Soeriana A.
    08/19/2019 02:21

    gaan we zoiets kado maken😘😘😂😂😂

  • Bernard H.
    08/18/2019 13:12

    Cycle wouldn't work in Maun, you'd need a skip!

  • Agus D.
    08/18/2019 05:13

    Cool, love you guys

  • Gori R.
    08/17/2019 03:32

    Go to india and let see what y can do

  • Djili A.
    08/16/2019 14:45

    yadra sahbiii partager

  • Tiffany R.
    08/16/2019 05:58

    Ahhh !!!

  • Eduardo T.
    08/15/2019 23:00

    💗👌👌

  • Richie G.
    08/15/2019 20:30

    Fuck france racist country

  • ربيع ا.
    08/14/2019 20:32

    اول شيء تفعله هو جمع نساكم فقد افسدو نسائنا الكل عاري