Black celebs can't escape racism
Being black in America means the high probability you'll have to deal with some form of racism — even if you're LeBron James or Oprah Winfrey. 🙄
03/28/2019 2:58 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 12:56 PM
26 comments
Nancy P.04/01/2019 14:19
Oh quiet Lebron!
Stuart M.03/29/2019 13:42
I’m not saying this did or didn’t happen but I found nothing but black gate pictures when I did a google search for the pictures of proof? I saw none. Someone please post that picture? Also I do think it’s strange as I would think Levron James would have a camera at his gate as part of his security measures? No video of the alleged culprits? Supposedly the neighbor first saw it and took the pictures but then I read it had been already painted when police showed up which is a little more than suspicious if it is true? You should ever tamper with evidence? If true find the person and put them in jail for 3-6 months to teach them a lesson if it even truly happened. I just hope LeBron wouldn’t get caught up in racial fake news!🇺🇸!
Jim J.03/29/2019 02:12
Let's see..... They're Rich.!! They're powerful! They're privileged... Yet they talk about how racists have treated them!! They do or say anything they want to anyone they want....sound just like the white rich guys they're calling racist......so what's the difference?? Black people are racist too... And it's more common too!!
Anthony D.03/28/2019 23:11
Yep.
Stan D.03/28/2019 22:10
Jussie Smollet is a racist
Mephan S.03/28/2019 19:40
Telling racist people not to be racist isn't going to stop their racism. And complaining about it changes nothing. Good people will be good to you, some Being able to discern deliberate racism from ignorance is a virtue that we must learn. Ignore the racists with impunity and realign the ignorant with love.
Jennifer M.03/28/2019 19:31
TRUTH
Dan D.03/28/2019 19:12
My guess, Lebron did not have anything painted over his gate. Brentwood, CA is a very multi-racial community. Recall, O.J. lived in Brentwood on Rockingham for many years and I don't recall he had any problems... until of course he murdered two people.
Frank T.03/28/2019 19:08
Poor rich people! 😕
Ralph L.03/28/2019 17:57
Racism being spoken by the REAL racist
Chantal R.03/28/2019 17:35
move to my country canada especialy québec you won't have almost no discrimination for your skin color except maybe by your own people that sad but its the reality. i am a white femal and i get discraminate from so call colorated people but you know what i got more color than you i turn red under sun when i am sick i get green, blue when i am cold and yellow when i have a hang over so tell me why are we calling you color people when your not. we all are human and we all come from africa no matter how much melanine you got on your skin!
Winston I.03/28/2019 17:35
We keep the faith and keep on living.
Michael W.03/28/2019 17:17
move to Canada, lot less racism here, we understand we are just all people, color is just a shade, but we are all the same inside.
Jay D.03/28/2019 17:14
He wrote the n- word himself. He pulled a Smollet
Miles M.03/28/2019 17:08
Same with being native they almost killed us all
Nelson J.03/28/2019 16:46
RACE war.. which colour owns the planet EARTH
Adam D.03/28/2019 16:39
Black People and LGBTQIA people should unite as disparaged peoples, instead of remaining separate. Together we are stronger.
Mary O.03/28/2019 16:37
ty LeBron for speaking truth to us all!! i,for one,admire you not for your awesome skills in your sport but for the man,father,human being that you are!! 🤗🤗☘☘
Orik H.03/28/2019 16:21
Black people more racist than white , its fact ...
Debra S.03/28/2019 16:20
OK NOW BUT IT IS A SHAME BECAUSE GOD MADE ALL OF US NOT JUST ONE KIND ALL OF US, AMEN AMEN