Blood farms: the exploitation and mistreatment of pregnant mares
Abused, bled, repeatedly aborted... In Argentina and Uruguay, mares kept in "blood farms" are living a nightmare. ⚠️ Warning: the following video includes images and audio some viewers may find upsetting or disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
07/22/2018 9:03 AM
258 comments
Tony W.01/07/2020 23:16
This is evil how is it even allowed to happen
Susan W.08/04/2018 22:35
Scientists have ordered this. Pharmaceutical companies market it and it is all about exploiting animals for profit. Eat plant based diet and this will stop.
Deborah M.08/02/2018 16:00
This is the second time I’ve come across this video. Most disgusting treatment of these mares. One day all of this evil will come to an end. Europe is using the mares blood. Omg meat should be outlawed. This makes me sick!!!
Laura B.07/30/2018 10:51
zeig das mal deiner Mutter. Wegen lennarts Hausarbeit
Chenkaykay K.07/25/2018 18:36
Bastards, inhuman barbaric act.
Miriam B.07/24/2018 22:38
Tragic absolutely criminal
Rabia J.07/24/2018 07:04
Such a cruelty😢😢😢
Shana S.07/24/2018 04:04
Our fucking piece of shit government won’t stop anything, too corrupt! This is bullshit!
Tabitha T.07/24/2018 02:40
Grow plasma in labs
Valerie L.07/23/2018 23:15
This brings tears to my eyes..people are do cruel..not sure why this aloud
M A.07/23/2018 20:37
Wish u guys would make a video about the people of Gaza and Kashmir as well. Humans are treated worse their. I do support the act bdw.
Paco P.07/23/2018 20:03
WTF is wrong with people?
William R.07/23/2018 18:22
Man greeds fucked up
Daniel F.07/23/2018 17:30
Omg this is fucking horrible WTF
Archibald S.07/23/2018 14:58
I guess they eat a lot of horsemeat burgers in South America.
Sirlester W.07/23/2018 14:31
One day soon, all the humans will be gone and animals will live and love for ever
Janette P.07/23/2018 13:26
This is scandalous
مریم ع.07/23/2018 13:25
💔💔this is horrific and breaks my heart I hope there is a Hell and that all those involved in this kind of twisted business spend eternity there
Rac F.07/23/2018 10:52
Human scum
Thanh B.07/23/2018 10:02
horse meat is quite tasty tho.