back
BLOOM is fighting against electric fishing
While the EU is being torn apart over the issue of electrofishing, NGO BLOOM is determined to fight this violent practice.
09/19/2018 10:36 AM
- 67.6k
- 373
- 13
The spokesperson for the Wet’suwet’en rises up against the Canadian State
Protests against a new pipeline spread across Canada
#TBT: actor Michel Simon predicted the sixth mass extinction in 1965
5 good news stories for the planet
Pangolins under threat as illegal trafficking grows
Fire Drill Fridays, Jane Fonda's climate fight
12 comments
Sebastian J.09/28/2018 21:43
Their are too many. What are they doing to put the population of fish to grow again. You can't just empty the sea of animals.
Mark P.09/28/2018 15:11
Will our grand children eat fish? Will there be any left?
Bjana S.09/27/2018 15:26
😲a
Jan A.09/25/2018 13:10
This video is false af the french suck
Songsar K.09/23/2018 02:37
Same types o fishing is Happening in North East India. Fishes are getting wiped out of river affecting the nature of water . Tons of fishes are electrocuted every day. Nobody stops them.
Monk K.09/22/2018 18:24
Arrêtez le massacre
Renee V.09/20/2018 06:11
Disgusting! Leave Animals alone, period!
Anna F.09/19/2018 21:17
Please STOP this. Ban this method of fishing! :-(
Alfred G.09/19/2018 14:19
When there is no food to eat these fisherman are going to be my meals, fucking meat is back on the menu boys.
Nicolien J.09/19/2018 11:04
Some of this information is false. This method of fishing is far better for anything living on the seabed, because traditional nets disturb the ground a lot. The fish are also far less damaged, so they sell for more because they look better. This method is highly efficient so the French aren’t happy because they don’t catch as much fish as before. Of course it wasn’t very smart to equip many boats with this tech, the fishermen knew it wasn’t allowed.
Akemi N.09/19/2018 11:01
They're thinking in earnings today destroying tomorrow. Then they'll discover they can't eat money.
Akemi N.09/19/2018 10:59
We gonna ended eating humans. No more food for us. We're finishing with all resources.