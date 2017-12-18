Bolivia's Salar d'Uyuni could be imperiled
The mysterious island of Socotra
Discover the biggest flower on Earth
Expedition to the heart of an active volcano
6 breathtaking spots to pitch your tent
The "water palace" was built in the 18th century by the raja of Jaipur state
Beautiful 🥰
https://www.facebook.com/1084693381673742/posts/2185180178291718/
Clever move of the Bolivian government not to let greedy western countries in
Got to build those electric cars
Lots of lithium: good for people with bipolar disorder, bad for the salt flat.
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
5 comments
Nagesh U.3 hours
Beautiful 🥰
Dr-Alaa I.8 hours
https://www.facebook.com/1084693381673742/posts/2185180178291718/
Marion O.11 hours
Clever move of the Bolivian government not to let greedy western countries in
Jeff S.13 hours
Got to build those electric cars
Mardi V.a day
Lots of lithium: good for people with bipolar disorder, bad for the salt flat.