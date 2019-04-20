back
Brazil: dolphins working alongside fishermen
Dolphins helping fishermen catch fish. It may seem unbelievable but this special relationship can actually be observed in Laguna, Brazil.
04/20/2019 8:41 AM
294 comments
Nesrine C.08/24/2019 16:39
🥰🐬
Joe E.08/04/2019 10:29
Hope those dolphins wont go to China or they may end in pot..
Diana G.07/04/2019 09:09
So much nicer gthan when dolphins are hearded for capture and bashed!!
Veronica M.06/22/2019 07:42
Godbles sa mga lugar sa ma a
Gustavo R.06/20/2019 16:23
Soo cool
Katherine F.06/20/2019 01:17
the dolphins probably tell each other what smart people live in their neighborhood.
Greg S.06/20/2019 00:14
I hear they use 20% of there brain humans use 10%%%
Miguel B.06/19/2019 18:27
what's in it for the dolphins?
Rey A.06/19/2019 16:14
But most fishermen kolls them becoz they prey with the fish that these fishermen supposed to catch.
Christa P.06/18/2019 21:07
Also an ancient tradition in Mauritania
Crystal R.06/18/2019 12:27
These Dolphins are traitors lol haahha jk
Rose F.06/18/2019 11:32
Wow I was so amazed. So much love to the nature so the nature love you back.
Haey A.06/18/2019 08:37
While DENMARK were/is/are killing our precious dolphins during their bloody festival.
Rey N.06/18/2019 08:11
I thought that was here in phillippines we also have place name LAGUNA,
Jayesh B.06/18/2019 01:17
😮👌🏼👌🏼
Joan W.06/17/2019 17:44
Cool!!
Mauro S.06/16/2019 20:06
Que massa Jonas!!!! Da-lhe Laguna!!!!
Jonas T.06/16/2019 16:22
, mira esto! Lo que hablamos.
Carol M.06/15/2019 18:20
AMAZING IS TOO SIMPLE A WORD FOR THIS, EXTRAORDINARY!
Joel M.06/15/2019 17:42
The dolphins do that on their own already, circling a school of fish and making noise by slashing the water with their tails or jumping out the water; it is just out of their generosity that they allowed men to partake of natures bounty, without destroying the ecological balance.