Brazil's Amazon Deforestation Rate Spikes
In 2019, deforestation of the Brazilian Amazon rainforest has surged. That same year, Jair Bolsonaro took office in Brazil. And according to Greenpeace France, it’s no coincidence.
11/22/2019 11:35 AM
12 comments
Lilla W.11/29/2019 16:17
This shouldn't be happening. It affects all of us. Surely there are other methods of giving people work rather than deforestation for farming.
George A.11/24/2019 17:12
Maybe we should pay Brazil some money to keep that forest. If he wants Agribusiness, I'm sure it is for the money.
Mayank M.11/24/2019 11:17
Brazil must be made even more poor now
Carlo G.11/24/2019 03:56
Just look at the satellite images of the same rain forest areas before and after he was elected! That tells the truth as it is on the ground and cannot hide the lies created for political reasons!
Damian W.11/23/2019 00:38
Corruption at it's best
Lucas C.11/22/2019 18:33
uh duh
Santiago M.11/22/2019 16:45
Criminal Jair Bolsonaro Brazilian president and disciple of ignorant clown Donald Trump both continue to destroy everything they touch
Joe C.11/22/2019 14:33
De mons
Diego S.11/22/2019 13:47
Jesus man... i live in Brazil and ALL the words of this woman is BULLSHIT! Believe me...
Shango G.11/22/2019 13:42
The elites don't give a f*** about what we think. All they care about is their money
Marco B.11/22/2019 13:18
We need now NATO troops to defend and protect the Amazonien forest also agains the will of Bolsonara. Deforestation must be recognized a crime against humanity .
Jeffry F.11/22/2019 11:51
WoW this is bad !