back
Brazil: the Krenak people are still demanding justice
They were hit by the worst environmental disaster in Brazil's history. 3 years later, the indigenous Krenak people are still demanding justice.
11/07/2018 11:47 AMupdated: 03/11/2019 1:52 PM
- 429.5k
- 1.3k
- 64
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
51 comments
Dens F.11/27/2018 06:39
this saddens me humans are really sick..all we need to survive a clean water,food,air why some of us going too far for money money u can't even eat gold for fck sake.
Walid A.11/26/2018 13:18
هل تفكر بما افكر فيه يا بينكي؟
Giovanni R.11/23/2018 22:30
Para aqueles que acham que o Brasil é o unico país que acontece esse tipo de merda, segue ai um acontecimento identico nos EU...KINSTON PLANT, usina termoeletrica movida a carvão no Tennessee, 22 de Dezembro de 2008, Cinza volante, residuo da queima de carvão, material altamente contaminante contendo metais pesados e outros residuos toxicos (beryllium, cadmium, nickel, and boron), 1 bilhão de toneladas escorreram para um rio do estado. Cumberland River. A recuperação ainda não foi finalizada e deve chegar a 1 bilhão de dolares. Sem contar as indenizações. DINHEIRO FALA ALTO EM QUALQUER LUGAR DO MUNDO...... https://medium.com/@readmatter/americas-worst-industrial-accident-in-pictures-16d378093607
Thiago E.11/18/2018 06:40
Absurdo
Victor R.11/18/2018 03:17
Belesa mais vose conhese a san
Diogo P.11/18/2018 02:50
Dont give up...Mother Nature needs help in there too...infortunatly
Mustafa A.11/17/2018 23:13
فقرى طول عمرك 😂🤣
João P.11/17/2018 22:01
Brasil representando
Tisciane B.11/17/2018 19:17
Justice doesn't exist in Brazil
Abraham D.11/17/2018 17:42
Pq ele tem duas cores dkdkskdkdkd
Maria S.11/17/2018 17:40
Isso é um país de corruptos. Eles não ligam para o povo.
Renan R.11/17/2018 17:20
This is the way it works here. Rich people and politicians do whatever they want and never get punished.
Julio C.11/17/2018 16:48
Salvem o meu Brasil
Bruno M.11/17/2018 14:33
Brasil é uma vergonha,se vc tem dinheiro molha a mão aki e ali e ta tudo bem, crime vira tragédia ocorrida pelo acaso.
Marcos M.11/17/2018 07:45
Looy kaayo sila besh
Thales B.11/17/2018 04:51
2 years, 0 peoples in jail, this my country, this is Brazil
Artur P.11/17/2018 02:17
Here in Brazil the bagulho is crazy!!!!
Graça C.11/17/2018 00:32
Desastre, produto da ignorância e da ganância capitalista. A lama da vergonha em que nos encontramos.
Jonathan C.11/16/2018 17:34
This happens ALL THE TIME, first world countries comes and take what they want and destroy everything.
Leo V.11/16/2018 17:00
oof