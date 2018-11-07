back

Brazil: the Krenak people are still demanding justice

They were hit by the worst environmental disaster in Brazil's history. 3 years later, the indigenous Krenak people are still demanding justice.

11/07/2018 11:47 AMupdated: 03/11/2019 1:52 PM
  • 429.5k
  • 64

51 comments

  • Dens F.
    11/27/2018 06:39

    this saddens me humans are really sick..all we need to survive a clean water,food,air why some of us going too far for money money u can't even eat gold for fck sake.

  • Walid A.
    11/26/2018 13:18

    هل تفكر بما افكر فيه يا بينكي؟

  • Giovanni R.
    11/23/2018 22:30

    Para aqueles que acham que o Brasil é o unico país que acontece esse tipo de merda, segue ai um acontecimento identico nos EU...KINSTON PLANT, usina termoeletrica movida a carvão no Tennessee, 22 de Dezembro de 2008, Cinza volante, residuo da queima de carvão, material altamente contaminante contendo metais pesados e outros residuos toxicos (beryllium, cadmium, nickel, and boron), 1 bilhão de toneladas escorreram para um rio do estado. Cumberland River. A recuperação ainda não foi finalizada e deve chegar a 1 bilhão de dolares. Sem contar as indenizações. DINHEIRO FALA ALTO EM QUALQUER LUGAR DO MUNDO...... https://medium.com/@readmatter/americas-worst-industrial-accident-in-pictures-16d378093607

  • Thiago E.
    11/18/2018 06:40

    Absurdo

  • Victor R.
    11/18/2018 03:17

    Belesa mais vose conhese a san

  • Diogo P.
    11/18/2018 02:50

    Dont give up...Mother Nature needs help in there too...infortunatly

  • Mustafa A.
    11/17/2018 23:13

    فقرى طول عمرك 😂🤣

  • João P.
    11/17/2018 22:01

    Brasil representando

  • Tisciane B.
    11/17/2018 19:17

    Justice doesn't exist in Brazil

  • Abraham D.
    11/17/2018 17:42

    Pq ele tem duas cores dkdkskdkdkd

  • Maria S.
    11/17/2018 17:40

    Isso é um país de corruptos. Eles não ligam para o povo.

  • Renan R.
    11/17/2018 17:20

    This is the way it works here. Rich people and politicians do whatever they want and never get punished.

  • Julio C.
    11/17/2018 16:48

    Salvem o meu Brasil

  • Bruno M.
    11/17/2018 14:33

    Brasil é uma vergonha,se vc tem dinheiro molha a mão aki e ali e ta tudo bem, crime vira tragédia ocorrida pelo acaso.

  • Marcos M.
    11/17/2018 07:45

    Looy kaayo sila besh

  • Thales B.
    11/17/2018 04:51

    2 years, 0 peoples in jail, this my country, this is Brazil

  • Artur P.
    11/17/2018 02:17

    Here in Brazil the bagulho is crazy!!!!

  • Graça C.
    11/17/2018 00:32

    Desastre, produto da ignorância e da ganância capitalista. A lama da vergonha em que nos encontramos.

  • Jonathan C.
    11/16/2018 17:34

    This happens ALL THE TIME, first world countries comes and take what they want and destroy everything.

  • Leo V.
    11/16/2018 17:00

    oof