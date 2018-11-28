back
Brazil: the world's biggest insect-built structure
In Brazil, termites built a massive network of 200 million mounds that covers an area as big as Great Britain.
11/28/2018 12:04 PM
50 comments
Joseph B.12/01/2018 12:51
Muhammad S.12/01/2018 07:40
Put a herd of ant eater.. No more termites
Camila G.12/01/2018 06:51
Daryl D.12/01/2018 04:17
Seems like those ants built a civilization themselves
Renato A.12/01/2018 01:36
O nome disso é murundu de cupim .😂😂
Karim E.12/01/2018 00:36
.... el kalam dah 3amdoko?
Lorran X.11/30/2018 23:45
Jonathan M.11/30/2018 23:07
These termites are show off! I really admire their teamwork and persistence though. 😇👍
Henrique d.11/30/2018 22:25
Rafael M.11/30/2018 20:25
Thomas Steunebrink look this
Jhon R.11/30/2018 18:51
Chimera Ants Empire...
Giovanni A.11/30/2018 15:57
Márcio S.11/30/2018 15:31
O nome disso é murundú.
Ellington T.11/30/2018 14:48
Luigi S.11/30/2018 14:45
hey olha essa natureza! Perfeita? Hahaha
Robert-Mary R.11/30/2018 14:30
Patrícia A.11/30/2018 14:25
sobre o que Elson tava falando ontem.
Mauricio H.11/30/2018 14:12
, lembra disso?
Kshitiz K.11/30/2018 14:06
this one is enormous.. have a look
Farhat M.11/30/2018 12:43
Subhan Allah