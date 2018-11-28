back

Brazil: the world's biggest insect-built structure

In Brazil, termites built a massive network of 200 million mounds that covers an area as big as Great Britain.

11/28/2018 12:04 PM
  • 735.8k
  • 89

And even more

  1. Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming

  2. How did the great auk go extinct?

  3. The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate

  4. Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year

  5. Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames

  6. Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem

50 comments

  • Joseph B.
    12/01/2018 12:51

    Vanessa Gazzingan

  • Muhammad S.
    12/01/2018 07:40

    Put a herd of ant eater.. No more termites

  • Camila G.
    12/01/2018 06:51

    Matheus Koetters Alves

  • Daryl D.
    12/01/2018 04:17

    Seems like those ants built a civilization themselves

  • Renato A.
    12/01/2018 01:36

    O nome disso é murundu de cupim .😂😂

  • Karim E.
    12/01/2018 00:36

    .... el kalam dah 3amdoko?

  • Lorran X.
    11/30/2018 23:45

    Meagan and

  • Jonathan M.
    11/30/2018 23:07

    These termites are show off! I really admire their teamwork and persistence though. 😇👍

  • Henrique d.
    11/30/2018 22:25

    Iara Rosa

  • Rafael M.
    11/30/2018 20:25

    Thomas Steunebrink look this

  • Jhon R.
    11/30/2018 18:51

    Chimera Ants Empire...

  • Giovanni A.
    11/30/2018 15:57

    oloco

  • Márcio S.
    11/30/2018 15:31

    O nome disso é murundú.

  • Ellington T.
    11/30/2018 14:48

    fralde

  • Luigi S.
    11/30/2018 14:45

    hey olha essa natureza! Perfeita? Hahaha

  • Robert-Mary R.
    11/30/2018 14:30

    Wow

  • Patrícia A.
    11/30/2018 14:25

    sobre o que Elson tava falando ontem.

  • Mauricio H.
    11/30/2018 14:12

    , lembra disso?

  • Kshitiz K.
    11/30/2018 14:06

    this one is enormous.. have a look

  • Farhat M.
    11/30/2018 12:43

    Subhan Allah