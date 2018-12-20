back

Breeding flat-faced dogs is damaging their health

Pugs, French bulldogs... Their short noses and protuding eyes might be cute. Their health problems not so much.

12/20/2018 11:56 AM
140 comments

  • Louis J.
    03/02/2019 21:34

  • Don A.
    02/14/2019 11:58

  • Agathe H.
    02/09/2019 22:03

  • Iloé R.
    02/07/2019 20:33

  • Elodie R.
    02/01/2019 18:29

  • Amélie G.
    02/01/2019 10:58

  • Gabrielle M.
    02/01/2019 05:34

    When humans only breed for what they think "looks good" in animals, the result is animals with lots of health issues. Some of this should be criminal.

  • Neo A.
    01/31/2019 13:32

  • Pau P.
    01/30/2019 10:30

  • Hnin S.
    01/30/2019 08:03

  • Alice G.
    01/29/2019 16:33

  • Hina N.
    01/26/2019 17:16

    Poor creatures...awww...it's criminal!

  • Pascale B.
    01/26/2019 13:19

  • Hina N.
    01/15/2019 18:16

  • Michael C.
    01/09/2019 20:14

    If you think pugs have a miserable life you've never met a pug owner.

  • Kerry T.
    12/30/2018 07:23

  • Sonal C.
    12/30/2018 06:06

  • Lyka A.
    12/30/2018 03:15

  • Rayhan A.
    12/30/2018 02:57

    Poor dogs

  • Camille J.
    12/30/2018 02:01

