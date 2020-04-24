back
Bringing together indigenous people while social distancing
"Even our elders are going live on Facebook to share their energy." The Native American powwow season started just as the coronavirus crisis hit, but that hasn't stopped thousands of indigenous people from attending these traditional gatherings... online.
04/24/2020 12:02 PM
