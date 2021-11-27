back

Brut documentary: 300 Miles for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

“No more stolen sisters.” To raise awareness about missing and murdered indigenous women, this Navajo roller derby athlete set out to travel 300 miles across the Navajo Nation … Brut filmmaker Léo Hamelin followed her journey.

11/27/2021 6:58 PM

Brut. Docs

  1. 15:10

    Brut documentary: 300 Miles for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

  2. 3:18

    There’s same-day delivery. Then there’s shipping by sailboat.

  3. 19:28

    Brut documentary: Meet the trans youth of Puerto Rico

  4. 16:36

    Meet America's top sex worker

  5. 13:04

    The controversial journalists chasing violent crime in Mexico

  6. 25:32

    Kivu: Inside one of the world’s most dangerous regions

6 comments

  • Don Jacob
    3 days

    No more stolen sisters ❤️

  • Ozy M.
    3 days

    Justice for All...!! ✌

  • Irene R.
    3 days

    THANK YOU

  • Carolyne E.
    3 days

    No more stolen sisters! ♥️

  • Linda S.
    3 days

    Thank you for fighting for indigenous women!! Their lives matter!!

  • Donna R.
    3 days

    This is beautiful thanks for sharing 👍 my heart and Prayers are with you ❤🙏♥ I'm not accepted as indigenous, because I don't have PAPERS, yet I'm proud of my great grandmother's pure Potawatomi blood 💙❤💜 and will always be!!!❤

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.