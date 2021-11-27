back
Brut documentary: 300 Miles for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
“No more stolen sisters.” To raise awareness about missing and murdered indigenous women, this Navajo roller derby athlete set out to travel 300 miles across the Navajo Nation … Brut filmmaker Léo Hamelin followed her journey.
11/27/2021 6:58 PM
- 15:10
6 comments
Don Jacob3 days
No more stolen sisters ❤️
Ozy M.3 days
Justice for All...!! ✌
Irene R.3 days
THANK YOU
Carolyne E.3 days
No more stolen sisters! ♥️
Linda S.3 days
Thank you for fighting for indigenous women!! Their lives matter!!
Donna R.3 days
This is beautiful thanks for sharing 👍 my heart and Prayers are with you ❤🙏♥ I'm not accepted as indigenous, because I don't have PAPERS, yet I'm proud of my great grandmother's pure Potawatomi blood 💙❤💜 and will always be!!!❤