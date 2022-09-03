back

Brut Documentary: Inside a leftist gun group

Some call them radical, they say they’re “the future” of gun culture. For Brut, filmmaker Jessey Dearing met “Arm Your Friends,” a leftist BIPOC group training people to use firearms.

03/09/2022 5:57 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 14:21

    Brut Documentary: Inside a leftist gun group

  2. 4:29

    The story of Pussy Riot

  3. 3:18

    Valeria, the TikToker showing the Ukrainian war

  4. 3:03

    "Hello from Ukraine:" Showing the war in Ukraine on TikTok

  5. 4:04

    This child marriage survivor is fighting to end it in the U.S.

  6. 4:51

    Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, explained

0 comments

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    switch-check
    switch-x
    By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.