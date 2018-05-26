back
Brut interview : Mauricio Garcia Pereira
"Animals don't count to these people. They know they represent money, and that's what counts to them." In 2016, he shed light on a scandal surrounding France's largest slaughterhouse. Today, whistle-blower Mauricio Garcia Pereira is still recovering from this trying experience.
05/26/2018 9:24 AM
- 16.8k
- 133
- 24
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
21 comments
Elizabeth L.06/01/2018 19:29
God bless this brave man🙏🏼
Mohammad R.05/29/2018 22:58
Mother fucker people
Lucie J.05/29/2018 05:29
Ok so he would work there again? At least that was his last statement. Why did he stayed there for so many years? Why is he calling the employees of a slaughterhouse “good workers”?! Gosh if there were no people willing to work at such places we probably have none. Who would want to have blood of any living thing on their hands?!
Eric C.05/29/2018 04:19
Veganism is bullshit!
Don T.05/28/2018 23:03
em you probably already know what's going on so don't watch it it's distressing x
Desilina S.05/28/2018 16:49
LETS MAKES ALL SLAUGHTER HOUSE TO SHUT DOWN. LETS WE CAMPAIGN HEALTHY LIFE STYLE!. NO MORE BLOOD SHEETS AND FEARS ON OUR DINNER PLATES!!.....
Desilina S.05/28/2018 16:46
BARBARIC ALL FARMS INCLUDING MEAT, DAIRY FARM!. BE VEGAN .MORE HEALTHY AND KEEP YOU AWAY FROM OBESITY.
Karl S.05/27/2018 20:19
top man
Christine V.05/27/2018 09:44
The cruelty of man never ceases to amaze and horrify me. Mr. Pereira is a brave man...someone please offer him a job!
Denny M.05/27/2018 02:07
That was sick.
PaRo G.05/26/2018 17:10
Woa what a huge disaster, may such horrible industry shrink fast and disappear, so many many victims
Edgard S.05/26/2018 15:01
Félicitations d'être vrai avec soi-même et sans regrets un esprit incroyable plus fort que des médailles de faux champion
Barbara H.05/26/2018 14:16
And that’s one reason I don’t eat meat anymore.
Ian C.05/26/2018 11:46
😭😢😭😢
Jo K.05/26/2018 10:22
What a beautiful human being.
Ahmed S.05/26/2018 10:18
👺👺�Rafay
Joyce F.05/26/2018 10:10
Quel courage, quel monde!! à penser que la majorité de gens acceptent cela sans scrupules 😢
Yasmine Y.05/26/2018 10:04
C'est malheureux ce qui arrive ã ces animaux..
Matt W.05/26/2018 10:00
trés bien mon ami
Martine L.05/26/2018 09:42
Quel homme fantastique! la France , aujourd'hui, je te hais!!!!!