Burkina Faso: in Bazoulé, villagers workship crocodiles

In this village in Burkina Faso, people can touch crocodiles, and even swim with them. But this harmony might not last very long...

06/23/2018 2:03 PM
30 comments

  • Kathryn L.
    09/10/2018 11:47

    Why the f would you sit on it to take a selfie... idiots and ignorance at its finest.

  • Miles J.
    08/05/2018 00:20

    I understand people and their beliefs. One day there could be a horrific attack

  • Gigi E.
    07/02/2018 03:37

    Go ahead live in harmony with something that can bite your body in half..

  • Caitlyn C.
    06/30/2018 18:21

    so.... domesticated crocodiles? :o

  • Wendy K.
    06/26/2018 07:18

    Leave Wild Animals alone! Touching them could end in the Wildlife dying or being killed! Don’t be with them!

  • Swayamsree M.
    06/25/2018 04:35

    Atleast they are safe from turning into handbags and shoes. But sitting on them and taking pics is a big no no😐😐

  • Habid V.
    06/24/2018 23:49

    hora de ir y superar mis miedos

  • Sylvie M.
    06/24/2018 18:38

    Et t es obligé de t assoir dessus !!😈😈😈😈je déteste ce genre de touristes !😈😈😈

  • Lucie B.
    06/24/2018 17:54

    ce n'est pas là que tu étais ??

  • Gouaou R.
    06/24/2018 11:22

    itfarej ndedik y3oumou m3a tmasi7

  • Emeldah M.
    06/24/2018 11:10

    People here missing the point...it's hard work to be alive in this era.

  • MV K.
    06/24/2018 10:49

    It’s all fun and games till someone loses a leg.

  • Saptarshi D.
    06/24/2018 09:48

    Show them Lake Placid

  • Cony H.
    06/24/2018 08:35

    I id that 19 years ago, tha was a special experiance!

  • Paul '.
    06/24/2018 06:12

    "When they're full they are completely harmless"....."There hasn't been one fatal attack". Oh yeah, how many non fatal attacks have there been then? Would hardly call that harmless!

  • Farman A.
    06/24/2018 00:24

    Very misleading and utterly not honest to have such a title.

  • Edin Č.
    06/23/2018 23:02

    bi li smjela 😜

  • Sabatina M.
    06/23/2018 19:32

    I see crocs killers on the BLAZE Channel really terrible to go into there hebitat & killl them ....but when itt come to billy the exterimator he does not kill them he take the to a safe place .GOOD ONE BILLY....this is great to see .

  • Anne K.
    06/23/2018 19:27

    Great that the locals respect the crocodiles & live in harmony but why do people feel compelled to sit on/touch/ride animals? What’s wrong with watching them & taking a few pictures?

  • Dini Y.
    06/23/2018 17:44

    Why can’t they just take pictures with the crocs (if they really2 need to do it) without sitting on them? 😏