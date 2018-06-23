back
Burkina Faso: in Bazoulé, villagers workship crocodiles
In this village in Burkina Faso, people can touch crocodiles, and even swim with them. But this harmony might not last very long...
06/23/2018 2:03 PM
- 81.0k
- 624
- 42
And even more
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year
Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames
Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem
30 comments
Kathryn L.09/10/2018 11:47
Why the f would you sit on it to take a selfie... idiots and ignorance at its finest.
Miles J.08/05/2018 00:20
I understand people and their beliefs. One day there could be a horrific attack
Gigi E.07/02/2018 03:37
Go ahead live in harmony with something that can bite your body in half..
Caitlyn C.06/30/2018 18:21
so.... domesticated crocodiles? :o
Wendy K.06/26/2018 07:18
Leave Wild Animals alone! Touching them could end in the Wildlife dying or being killed! Don’t be with them!
Swayamsree M.06/25/2018 04:35
Atleast they are safe from turning into handbags and shoes. But sitting on them and taking pics is a big no no😐😐
Habid V.06/24/2018 23:49
hora de ir y superar mis miedos
Sylvie M.06/24/2018 18:38
Et t es obligé de t assoir dessus !!😈😈😈😈je déteste ce genre de touristes !😈😈😈
Lucie B.06/24/2018 17:54
ce n'est pas là que tu étais ??
Gouaou R.06/24/2018 11:22
itfarej ndedik y3oumou m3a tmasi7
Emeldah M.06/24/2018 11:10
People here missing the point...it's hard work to be alive in this era.
MV K.06/24/2018 10:49
It’s all fun and games till someone loses a leg.
Saptarshi D.06/24/2018 09:48
Show them Lake Placid
Cony H.06/24/2018 08:35
I id that 19 years ago, tha was a special experiance!
Paul '.06/24/2018 06:12
"When they're full they are completely harmless"....."There hasn't been one fatal attack". Oh yeah, how many non fatal attacks have there been then? Would hardly call that harmless!
Farman A.06/24/2018 00:24
Very misleading and utterly not honest to have such a title.
Edin Č.06/23/2018 23:02
bi li smjela 😜
Sabatina M.06/23/2018 19:32
I see crocs killers on the BLAZE Channel really terrible to go into there hebitat & killl them ....but when itt come to billy the exterimator he does not kill them he take the to a safe place .GOOD ONE BILLY....this is great to see .
Anne K.06/23/2018 19:27
Great that the locals respect the crocodiles & live in harmony but why do people feel compelled to sit on/touch/ride animals? What’s wrong with watching them & taking a few pictures?
Dini Y.06/23/2018 17:44
Why can’t they just take pictures with the crocs (if they really2 need to do it) without sitting on them? 😏