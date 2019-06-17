back
Bush meat trafficking is a worldwide phenomenon
Monkey meat sold at an open-air market in Belgium... This was not an isolated case, it's a dangerous trafficking: several tons of "bush meat" are smuggled into the U.S. and Europe.
06/17/2019 2:36 PM
217 comments
Rxn O.06/23/2019 08:25
Whaaaat how can belgium accepts that
Nelson P.06/21/2019 14:55
Canibalism is very real. Check out this site http://www.bitelabs.org/ that publicises celebrity meat. Stop eating meat. Nature provides everything you need.
Michael T.06/21/2019 09:11
As far as I am concerned , eating primate meat is too close to cannibalism .Simian viruses have jumped to humans this way like SiV did .
Tatiana M.06/21/2019 08:02
🤢
Dina T.06/20/2019 22:55
Well who do you think is eating the monkeys not the original Belgium’s
Aleksandra B.06/20/2019 16:31
.
Barbara D.06/20/2019 16:05
Wow don't ya think you're already eating enough animals?! Wtf!!!! Fucked up humans!!!
শ্রী শ.06/20/2019 04:04
Eat more and die please in an epidemic way . The world needs less idiots.
Jason R.06/19/2019 21:44
Zombies in the making ,so bad and terribly this happening because of a money greediness "!.
Sašo R.06/19/2019 13:32
:O wtf
Mohammed S.06/19/2019 02:59
Disgusting pathetic humans
Sam A.06/19/2019 02:37
Dude, monkeys are total dickheads. Who cares. Jk
Rose R.06/18/2019 23:54
I don’t suppose I will ever be surprised at the wanton, self-indulgent actions humans perpetrate against the Earth and her life forms….
Matthew W.06/18/2019 23:44
hopefully they'll all die.
Barbara P.06/18/2019 22:35
Sick
Mostafa M.06/18/2019 22:08
is that true ??
Abid M.06/18/2019 19:37
Bloody humans ✋️😡
Jane C.06/18/2019 17:37
well this is scary
Nimrod S.06/18/2019 15:43
No different from cow or pig or dog or chicken meat - a corpse is a corpse
Val T.06/18/2019 15:13
Just when I thought the catastrophic human effect on the rest of the world couldn't be worse I read thiis horrific news. Consumption of wild, often endangered species is totally unnecessary in Europe and the USA, when farmed meat is readily available for meat-eaters. I am utterly sickened.