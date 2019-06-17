back

Bush meat trafficking is a worldwide phenomenon

Monkey meat sold at an open-air market in Belgium... This was not an isolated case, it's a dangerous trafficking: several tons of "bush meat" are smuggled into the U.S. and Europe.

06/17/2019 2:36 PM
  • 72.5k
  • 279

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

217 comments

  • Rxn O.
    06/23/2019 08:25

    Whaaaat how can belgium accepts that

  • Nelson P.
    06/21/2019 14:55

    Canibalism is very real. Check out this site http://www.bitelabs.org/ that publicises celebrity meat. Stop eating meat. Nature provides everything you need.

  • Michael T.
    06/21/2019 09:11

    As far as I am concerned , eating primate meat is too close to cannibalism .Simian viruses have jumped to humans this way like SiV did .

  • Tatiana M.
    06/21/2019 08:02

    🤢

  • Dina T.
    06/20/2019 22:55

    Well who do you think is eating the monkeys not the original Belgium’s

  • Aleksandra B.
    06/20/2019 16:31

    .

  • Barbara D.
    06/20/2019 16:05

    Wow don't ya think you're already eating enough animals?! Wtf!!!! Fucked up humans!!!

  • শ্রী শ.
    06/20/2019 04:04

    Eat more and die please in an epidemic way . The world needs less idiots.

  • Jason R.
    06/19/2019 21:44

    Zombies in the making ,so bad and terribly this happening because of a money greediness "!.

  • Sašo R.
    06/19/2019 13:32

    :O wtf

  • Mohammed S.
    06/19/2019 02:59

    Disgusting pathetic humans

  • Sam A.
    06/19/2019 02:37

    Dude, monkeys are total dickheads. Who cares. Jk

  • Rose R.
    06/18/2019 23:54

    I don’t suppose I will ever be surprised at the wanton, self-indulgent actions humans perpetrate against the Earth and her life forms….

  • Matthew W.
    06/18/2019 23:44

    hopefully they'll all die.

  • Barbara P.
    06/18/2019 22:35

    Sick

  • Mostafa M.
    06/18/2019 22:08

    is that true ??

  • Abid M.
    06/18/2019 19:37

    Bloody humans ✋️😡

  • Jane C.
    06/18/2019 17:37

    well this is scary

  • Nimrod S.
    06/18/2019 15:43

    No different from cow or pig or dog or chicken meat - a corpse is a corpse

  • Val T.
    06/18/2019 15:13

    Just when I thought the catastrophic human effect on the rest of the world couldn't be worse I read thiis horrific news. Consumption of wild, often endangered species is totally unnecessary in Europe and the USA, when farmed meat is readily available for meat-eaters. I am utterly sickened.