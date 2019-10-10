back
C40: 94 cities are calling for the implementation of a Green New Deal
"Cities are leading the way where national governments have failed" In the face of governments’ inaction to fight climate change, 94 of the world’s biggest cities have just voiced support for a global plan: the Green New Deal, announced yesterday at the C40 Cities in Copenhagen.
10/10/2019 10:37 AM
17 comments
Chris W.10/11/2019 13:14
Naive morons...you just been fucked by those who drive a agenda to pull tour money from your pockets.
John G.10/11/2019 07:45
So global CO2 goes up by about 2 parts per million each year so up by 20 in 2030 ... yep
Agatha S.10/10/2019 22:02
The Green Deal - more people of power who can find a way to line their pockets from those who really believe. I favor the US decision because we don't need excessive regulations since many companies here, including a well-known oil company, and many people and counties are already taking it upon themselves to conserve and become green, even before climate publicity. There is a natural order of climate, but I believe humans contributed to some degree, starting back to the industrial revolution and air travel and cars and oil production and cruises going to Alaska for example, and cutting trees, and .....
Mukn D.10/10/2019 21:46
Some hope for the future. Ours and the future generations.
Drews S.10/10/2019 17:03
China and India. Better listen or else 🐸🐸🐸🐸
Drews S.10/10/2019 17:02
Insanity
Derek H.10/10/2019 17:00
Now who follows these new rules of the green new deal? Everyone or just the middle and poor class. Will everyone enjoy reverting back to the life of the 17th and 18th centuries. That's where we'll go if we implement that green deal.
Scott R.10/10/2019 14:51
raise taxes and bankrupt nations over fairy tales, what a strategy...people barely getting by now....
Mike H.10/10/2019 14:45
https://youtu.be/UFHX526NPbE
Kurt M.10/10/2019 13:17
Who is in charge of Brut nature? Does anybody actually do research b4 posting such dribble? The stupid green new deal would cost trillions and make the U.S. bankrupt. I can't believe how stupid people are.
Kenny S.10/10/2019 12:59
Do you crazy people understand if we pass the green deal and stop using gas oil etc etc.... it would change things by 0.03%.... it’s not the USA.... it’s China/Southeast Asia / India that’s the problem.... !!!! Educate yourself!!!! Just more liberal lies to justify their jobs....they are not very smart people!!! And the sheep keep following!!! Come out of your parents basement kids and grow up do research and stop being indoctrinated by the liberals...... and you adults.... just stop the lies!!!!
Harez A.10/10/2019 12:22
amazing
Barbi H.10/10/2019 12:18
This the way it should have been all along; in the hands of localities and not big government. Personally, I don't want the D.C. telling everyone what they have to do, but I am a lot more open to my local area saying we need to do [this] here in our community - party because maybe [this] isn't necessary or practical in all areas, and partly because D.C. doesn't live in small town America and know what is best for everywhere and everyone.
Eduardo S.10/10/2019 12:13
Jajaja
Joseph A.10/10/2019 11:53
Biggest hoax that ever existed
Izabel A.10/10/2019 11:49
Share the green deal to a wider public. Make it known so other urbanized areas can find out if they too can replicate or if not learn from this green deal😎
Ateka G.10/10/2019 11:31
This is amazing and gives us hope ❤️🌍🌏🌎