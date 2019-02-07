back
California: these elephant seals are taking advantage of the shutdown
A herd of elephant seals has taken over this popular California beach during the government shutdown. 🌞
02/07/2019 3:24 PM
25 comments
Rosa G.02/26/2019 13:48
Zavid A.02/26/2019 12:23
That beach is their home since ancient times. I say, return it.
NayLex K.02/24/2019 03:41
for a while beach will stay clean
Ali G.02/22/2019 06:11
Neil S.02/18/2019 13:04
Dang.. Chuck Norris really taking on 100 seals. Chuck kinda let loose with his figure.
مصطفى ك.02/12/2019 23:39
ام ي.02/12/2019 18:17
Ricardo D.02/10/2019 23:05
Just as the land is yours it's the animals own they been there before you
Amber J.02/09/2019 18:48
Keep stupid humans away from the beach...problem solved...
Nassim S.02/08/2019 20:33
BUILD WALL ON BEACH
Muhammad N.02/08/2019 16:07
Allan S.02/08/2019 16:07
Let nature rule
Dylan R.02/08/2019 11:56
Actually its Thier beach.
Lena D.02/08/2019 06:41
Patrizia K.02/08/2019 04:47
Reclaiming, would be the appropriate description.
Angie J.02/07/2019 22:25
Even the animal kingdom knows less government is a good idea. 😂
Olga T.02/07/2019 20:55
Beach belongs to animals!
Lou I.02/07/2019 19:39
Suzan L.02/07/2019 18:10
Give the seals the beach, for now AND the long term.
Mary G.02/07/2019 17:36
