back

California: these elephant seals are taking advantage of the shutdown

A herd of elephant seals has taken over this popular California beach during the government shutdown. 🌞

02/07/2019 3:24 PM
  • 316.8k
  • 31

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

25 comments

  • Rosa G.
    02/26/2019 13:48

    0

  • Zavid A.
    02/26/2019 12:23

    That beach is their home since ancient times. I say, return it.

  • NayLex K.
    02/24/2019 03:41

    for a while beach will stay clean

  • Ali G.
    02/22/2019 06:11

    Nice

  • Neil S.
    02/18/2019 13:04

    Dang.. Chuck Norris really taking on 100 seals. Chuck kinda let loose with his figure.

  • مصطفى ك.
    02/12/2019 23:39

    سبحان الله

  • ام ي.
    02/12/2019 18:17

    ماشاء الله

  • Ricardo D.
    02/10/2019 23:05

    Just as the land is yours it's the animals own they been there before you

  • Amber J.
    02/09/2019 18:48

    Keep stupid humans away from the beach...problem solved...

  • Nassim S.
    02/08/2019 20:33

    BUILD WALL ON BEACH

  • Muhammad N.
    02/08/2019 16:07

    Nice

  • Allan S.
    02/08/2019 16:07

    Let nature rule

  • Dylan R.
    02/08/2019 11:56

    Actually its Thier beach.

  • Lena D.
    02/08/2019 06:41

    Roundup ad!

  • Patrizia K.
    02/08/2019 04:47

    Reclaiming, would be the appropriate description.

  • Angie J.
    02/07/2019 22:25

    Even the animal kingdom knows less government is a good idea. 😂

  • Olga T.
    02/07/2019 20:55

    Beach belongs to animals!

  • Lou I.
    02/07/2019 19:39

    ! (Tu m'a identifié 3 fois d'affilé a mon tour !)

  • Suzan L.
    02/07/2019 18:10

    Give the seals the beach, for now AND the long term.

  • Mary G.
    02/07/2019 17:36

    u