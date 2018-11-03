back
China reverses ban on trade in tiger and rhino products
After a 25-year ban, China announced it would allow the trade of tiger bones and rhino horn.
11/03/2018 7:09 AMupdated: 03/11/2019 1:49 PM
- 74.8k
- 107
- 91
And even more
Nepal's Gadhimai festival has begun despite fierce objections
Polar-bear spray-painted with strange graffiti in Russia
Live animals transport: a controversial business
The Iberian lynx still faces threats
Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames
Footage shot at a French pig factory farm
87 comments
Lewis W.11/24/2018 07:02
I fucking hate asians.
Paula G.11/08/2018 08:17
Please live and let live eh ?
Rostyslav S.11/07/2018 07:49
Chinese can eat their nails, hair or bones as well
Molly E.11/07/2018 07:45
ffs Xi
Stephanie C.11/07/2018 03:39
I am mad
Sandra B.11/06/2018 15:13
Omg
Louis S.11/06/2018 13:17
for fucks sake
Cheryll W.11/06/2018 12:47
These people and their ridiculous beliefs will be the extinction of all the animals! BAN animal trading. I'm sick of this scum! !
Cara G.11/06/2018 02:55
Stop 🛑 China 🇨🇳 now
Michael M.11/06/2018 01:33
Can't you just LEAVE THEM ALONE???
Rangovan V.11/05/2018 23:10
Why the hell? what is wrong with you China? Wild animals are in serious danger dammit!
Phoenix T.11/05/2018 18:05
Surely China cannot be that stupid!!!!!!!
Orlando Q.11/05/2018 16:48
But yet many on here support trump and his lifting of hunting endangered animals! See the Hypocrisy???
Orlando Q.11/05/2018 16:47
Well! There go last tigers and rinos left in the world. Sad times!
Timothy T.11/05/2018 12:20
Say bye bye Rip tiger and big grey horned animal
Ty Y.11/05/2018 05:58
I may be mistaken but didn’t the US just lift similar bands on importing large game “Trophy Hunting” such as Elephants and Lions. Maybe we should focus on this country!
Kristin M.11/04/2018 23:50
Why would anyone want to shoot a tiger? One of most amazing animals out their.
David S.11/04/2018 22:08
Is there nothing the Chinese won't stoop to ???
Ashlynne R.11/04/2018 19:47
This is unbelievable These animals are endangered and there killing them?!?!! This is why so many animals are either extinct or highly endangered. It is all bc of heartless people and money. Those animals are suffering and so little people want to put a stop to it and stop poaching. Soon were not going to have and animals on this planet What’s gonna happen then? The world is gonna end. Wolves, tigers, lions, elephants, rhinos, etc. all these beautiful animals are being killers for skin, Horne’s and bones These people are truly sick and people of the devil.
Christine B.11/04/2018 18:13
Look how China regards human life ... The new movie about Chinese Halloween-prison camp is enough to put anyone off of buying anything from China ever again