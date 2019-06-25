back
China: These humans are doing the work of bees
Pollinating plants by hand. That's the method used in China's Sichuan province because of the decline of bee populations.
06/25/2019 3:17 PMupdated: 06/25/2019 3:32 PM
54 comments
Brian P.07/06/2019 20:12
When your main commodity is cheap human labor, this is what you do .
Paris S.07/02/2019 10:34
Just save the fucking bees! 😠
Inday D.07/01/2019 02:17
The experement is useful and effective I used it to my plants chile and bell peppers using thin brush ...
Naw L.06/30/2019 15:44
Curious to know why bee are declining?
Houria A.06/30/2019 10:28
Einpretionnent
Ruby Y.06/29/2019 15:43
Bees hives are also being harvested with produce honey that is stored food for new bees. bees lay their eggs in the bee hive. most bees are used commercially to produce honey which most them are in the city bees when they come back in the hive the pollen is already in the other plantation. the absence of flowers make the bees migrate farther. China solve that problem by hand pollination which i think its not safe climbing trees its time consuming.
Balangoda V.06/29/2019 09:23
Our future world is in very danger
Julius R.06/29/2019 00:10
Dumb fucking chinese! Wait not all of you just ur fucking president inangkin mo na lahat hayop ka
Ahmed M.06/28/2019 21:06
تم
Rootz B.06/28/2019 17:15
Then again China is blessed with this abundance. But why claim the whole South Sea?
Jb H.06/28/2019 16:44
Get some bees!
Jansa A.06/28/2019 13:50
😱😩
Jake L.06/28/2019 10:38
philippine bees are trembling
Peter O.06/28/2019 10:36
I think the need to reintroduce bees or program Drones to do the job...
Louiejay L.06/28/2019 08:56
We dont need insects,they say..humans are superior animals, they say....
Ma-Anne S.06/28/2019 08:41
The air is overly polluted no bees will survive. And chemicals sprays they use on crops kill the surviving bees
Punita P.06/28/2019 08:40
Man loves to play God. He thinks he has a solution for every thing.
Rika F.06/28/2019 07:46
through indiscriminate use of pesticides/poisons
گوهدار ح.06/27/2019 21:13
بدایة النهايه نهاية النحل
Hector N.06/27/2019 16:45
Por los menos en mi país hay 4 especie de polinizadores, ojala que no se extermine....