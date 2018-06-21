back
China: thousands of cats and dogs are killed each year during Yulin festival
Thousands of dogs tortured, boiled alive, and killed for their meat. This is what happens each year in China during the Yulin Dog Meat Festival.
06/21/2018 6:46 AM
- 500.4k
- 2.0k
- 524
415 comments
Erika S.10/15/2019 15:47
Speciest. Love one and eat another. 😑 it's all gross.
Axel A.09/22/2019 13:28
Fucking yulin people stop eating dog...you like a zombies...
Kaden C.08/06/2019 18:02
We need to stop the dog eating it’s cruel and you can’t just take someone’s pet and torture of cats and dogs
Tim B.07/31/2019 09:03
If i was ever in china and saw someone doing this to a dog then know this that person will have to deal with me
Tim B.07/31/2019 09:02
Its not eating dogs that pisses me off its the torture thay put them through before the dags die
Frankie R.07/15/2019 18:15
Go to use these ingredients MSG old Chinese music that gives you brain that messes up your brain gives you headache sometimes we don't know where the headaches coming from people watch what you eat now only there look around search that's why they make Google Google's not going to lie to you bye
Frankie R.07/15/2019 18:13
These inspectors they should do their job looking to the restaurants everywhere around the world people wake up we are eating animals read anywhere eating dogs cats whatever they can find to feed us does doing harm to the body it's time to look for Jesus
Frankie R.07/15/2019 18:11
They should look up and read the Bible. Tell you what animal you can eat and what not to eat I don't know why people don't understand the Bible only when they accept Jesus Christ they will learn and then we understand the Bible
Diane H.07/05/2019 15:24
The Chinese,people are .the most disgusting people on the planet, along with any country, that allows, such cruelty, these governments, and world wide leaders,can put a stop, to this vile, practice, ask yourself, why , don’t they , any human being, who condones, this evil practice, should be boiled alive,
Vicki Y.06/16/2019 01:44
They are ignorant
Vicki Y.06/13/2019 17:36
They are Hell bound! 😡👿
Andrés V.06/06/2019 00:40
China is a sickness 😷
Savi J.03/04/2019 08:24
There is livestock for eating and domestic animals we keep as pets (family). If you wouldn't eat your brother, sister, mom, or dad, you have no right to eat domesticated animals.
Chris W.01/17/2019 10:56
Could you just imagine if some other countries started telling us what we need to do? And then tried to enforce it. We would be furious. So what gives us the right to try and tell any other country how to live?
Lia A.01/04/2019 18:08
Is grazy
Luis F.12/26/2018 17:35
Fuck China at this point
Ulysses R.12/25/2018 04:53
Se quejan y hoy cenan pavo, puerco, pescado, gallina, res y otros animales pinche gente hipócrita
Alex M.12/22/2018 17:28
hopefully you guys find an alternative to eating cats and dogs.
Sandra S.12/21/2018 18:48
And some of them are stolen pets! Can't imagine what the poor sweethearts must be going through...owners you better keep your dogs safe
Olive F.12/20/2018 03:01
These people are sick so sad 😢