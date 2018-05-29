back
Christian Clot Interview
He wanted to test the human body's ability to adapt to extreme climates. Researcher and explorer Christian Clot tells us about his 4x 30-day expeditions to the planet's most hostile territories. Chapter 1: Dasht-e Lut Desert in Iran, the world's hottest and driest place.
05/29/2018 10:39 AM
3 comments
Fouzi C.05/30/2018 01:57
Bravo
Nayan D.05/29/2018 19:11
Try Chernobyl
Troy D.05/29/2018 10:42
Well this guy faced the harshest conditions on earth for fun, i think we can survive a state of global cooling