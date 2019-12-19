back

Clinton/Trump impeachment comparison

Impeachment: 2 presidents, 2 styles.

12/19/2019 9:18 PMupdated: 12/19/2019 9:18 PM
  • 48.0k
  • 85

Politics

60 comments

  • Abraham Y.
    21 minutes

    Trump has ignored impeachment proceedings of the House. He has ignored Pelosi's foolish stand in not sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate because he knows it's unconstitutional and will, on this point alone, the Court will declare the entire impeachment proçeedings infructuous.

  • Jimmy I.
    26 minutes

    Trump is a Russian Republican puppet.

  • Annette G.
    32 minutes

    Somebody shoot him please.. but of course that won’t happen all the crazy is on the other side

  • Michele G.
    34 minutes

    Clinton is a pervert and Trump is a God sent to this country.

  • Sheldon T.
    39 minutes

    Tell that to how many homeless Americans ya just cut off from food banks

  • Sushil S.
    an hour

    Trump rocks

  • Anup K.
    an hour

    Trump is better than others

  • Isaiah E.
    an hour

    To bad President Trump hasnt done anything and the evidence proves it😂😂😂

  • Enzo P.
    an hour

    Clinton was guilty

  • Marco P.
    an hour

    The only winner...Putin If really love America.....just accept u mistakes...or crimes ..

  • Bikrant Y.
    2 hours

    Oh hell great trump!!!😂

  • Trenia W.
    2 hours

    He (Trump ) Never Takes Responsibility! Always Blame Everyone Else!

  • Chad C.
    2 hours

    One had a blue dress with DNA and very much new he was screwed and was begging mercy. The other had one bull crap deal after another threatening impeachment since elected.

  • Angel R.
    2 hours

    Trump 2020

  • Pamela L.
    2 hours

    Alon Kaplan you are a fool! If you even think what Clinton did was worse than trump! Omg! You are as sick as he is! Clinton got caught that’s all about sex! BFD! There are ALOT of presidents who did as well as senators I’m sure, they just didn’t get caught! And hmmm so did Trump! Clinton’s actions did NOT hurt this country what trump is doing DOES! You need your head examined right along with trump. Hint... look for neurosyphillis....

  • Kevin M.
    2 hours

    One filled with intelligence Poise and dignity the other filled with rage meth and stupidity

  • Kareen B.
    2 hours

    stark contrast

  • Peter's L.
    2 hours

    Politics need ethics. Economy also need ethics.

  • John B.
    2 hours

    And as of today, he is still your 45th President. Merry Christmas.

  • Wayne S.
    3 hours

    Clinton, I did not have sexual relation with Monica. Remember him saying that.