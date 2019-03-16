back
Coca leaves have been consumed for thousands of years
Used as an appetite suppressant, as an energizer or as a medicine in South America, coca leaves are not just for making cocaine.
03/16/2019 9:42 AM
Seán M.04/15/2019 17:04
100% for medicinal use of any drug in it's rawest form taken in moderation.
Lizette J.04/10/2019 17:33
🤔
David D.04/08/2019 02:46
well, making it illegal sure curbed its black market production....said no one ever
Per S.04/07/2019 07:51
🤷♂️
Joe K.04/07/2019 03:16
This is a great example as to why banning drugs is a bad thing.
Juancho T.04/06/2019 07:15
i wish i have this plant here in our country
Jun F.04/06/2019 05:26
Yes a very effective organic bronchodilator plants for asthmatic and COPD patients. Mostly for respiratory diseases....
Victor B.04/05/2019 00:23
Dando cabo dos dentes aos mascadores!!!
Andy H.04/03/2019 02:22
Drugs are good, mmkay?
Donna W.04/02/2019 06:34
I didn’t have enough when in Cusco and got altitude sickness. Should have drank more coca tea
Earl M.04/02/2019 02:03
We got to your Peru, all the hotel. Hostels. etc had coca leaves on table for you to chew. The insist you chew them because of the height of most places.
Sandra V.04/01/2019 00:15
Recuerden sólo sirve la coca de YUNGAS de LA PAZ
Sandra V.04/01/2019 00:14
Pero la coca tiene que ser de los Yungas, coca del Chapare grande , picante y fea no sirve para mascar, a ningún boliviano le gusta la coca del Chapare.
Gil D.03/31/2019 22:48
Oye! And its the ABUSE of even traditional herbal meds in the "civilized" regions that is at the root of the prob. Stop the demand & no need for illegal supplies. If the demand is a sickness in the civilized regions, the sickness should be cured instead.
Gamila G.03/31/2019 20:52
طاقة
Adolfo P.03/31/2019 10:09
Interesante. Tan satanizada esa planta....
Liane B.03/30/2019 16:06
They also are used to balance yourself from the altitude. Some people can have adverse reactions as they are not used to the altitude. They also consume these leaves as tea
Chard T.03/30/2019 02:14
orange flovor
Nayila D.03/29/2019 22:18
Com cada hábitos e costumes?
Rod B.03/29/2019 14:22
The good old UN - what a bunch of pussies - leave people alone. Maybe come down hard on the drug lords who put their money in the beloved Swiss banks - maybe the UN should look at that...........