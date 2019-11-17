back
Colombia is home to the famed Quindío wax palms
In the heart of the Andes mountains, hundreds of giants pierce through the mist and overlook the vibrant hills of Cocora Valley. Discover the world’s tallest palm trees.
11/17/2019 7:31 AM
- 42.4k
- 1.5k
- 17
13 comments
Anthony S.12/10/2019 18:12
I had / have a Palm tree in my front yard that’s probably 90ft+ high
Kerem K.11/20/2019 04:12
How tall?
Sebastián A.11/19/2019 00:36
Wax palms cannot be commercially expoited, it is protected by Colombian law since 1985. Before that it was used effectively for candles, growing palms were cut for palm sunday and the Quimbaya pre columbine culture used the wax for making the molds to work the gold (lost wax technique).
Justin V.11/18/2019 22:17
Qué es eso ?
Sapto H.11/18/2019 15:45
Beautiful... !!
Sheila D.11/18/2019 08:47
💚
David W.11/18/2019 07:24
A PERFECT PLACE TO PLANT GIANT REDWOODS & GIANT SEQUOIAS TWO OF THE LARGEST CARBON CONSUMERS AND CARBON-SINKS ON THE PLANET . RELEASING HUGE VOLUMES OF OXYGEN OVER THEIR LIFE- TIMES OF 2000 YEARS & 3000 YEARS RESPECTFULLY .
Sumita R.11/18/2019 05:50
Mesmerizing! Thanks for the video!
Jeanette F.11/18/2019 02:47
thought of you three
Samantha S.11/17/2019 18:14
this is where Rory was going!
Eduardo R.11/17/2019 18:09
They have no coconuts.?, just fruit.
Colin P.11/17/2019 16:29
This place is AMAZING. One of the best hikes I did in Colombia. It's an easy day trip from Salento. Like a tropical Dr Seuss World :)
Dan S.11/17/2019 13:22
There were millions of them before we started farming etc..