COP25: the moving speech of Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen
"Will David's world look like this?" In a moving speech, the ecologist Austrian president described the apocalyptic world that leaders would leave to their children. And the one they can still offer them by acting now.
12/04/2019 7:01 AM
Yosef E.4 days
Little David is thinking about the candy you gave him.......
Lisandro G.4 days
👏🏽 👏🏽
Steven I.5 days
What a wonderful speech, it makes me feel very sad about our president here in the US, there are so many people in United States that could give speeches like that and make a real difference in our world but now we are stuck in this nightmare that everyone wants to wake up from
Anne-Mie G.6 days
We need a revolution!!!
Karen S.12/08/2019 23:53
Very well said, let's see!
Michael J.12/07/2019 15:39
DeC02 2019, lol
Ismail A.12/07/2019 08:29
Thanks for advising the importance of clean atmosphere to exist our global imbalance and a safe step for future generations
Leah M.12/07/2019 04:38
When the Mind-Yer-Own-Business-Crew eventually get their facts sorted.......
Leah M.12/07/2019 04:37
Leah M.12/07/2019 04:31
Kevin S.12/05/2019 17:58
https://www.facebook.com/groups/680720179063150/
Emmanuel A.12/05/2019 16:48
for the future and beyond 😘
Helen M.12/05/2019 11:48
We should think about this.
John Q.12/05/2019 02:28
Chicken Little has been issuing this warning for more than a hundred years.
Tânia R.12/05/2019 00:49
🙏🌎❤️
Ne R.12/05/2019 00:25
so mosquitos dengue fver is up on d north.it can strive now on ice.my youth was a nice one,we climb trees,roll on d grass,swim on d river,dragonfly watching&spend bat watching as they hurry home.
John G.12/05/2019 00:07
CO2 is plant food yes, people seem to be losing the plot
Donald S.12/04/2019 19:54
Great leadership focused on the issue of greatest importance, how we leave the planet for all of our children and their children. Well done.
Deepu S.12/04/2019 19:29
Who care sir no one care environment really very sorry to say that only few people try . No future may be ...
Don M.12/04/2019 18:33
Mother nature will do what it needs to, it always has !