back
Copenhagen: kayaking free of charge while collecting waste
Kayaking for free in Copenhagen while collecting waste. That's what this Dane is offering with GreenKayak. Brut Nature went on board with him.
06/29/2019 8:36 AM
- 739.3k
- 10.7k
- 346
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
244 comments
Terry R.08/28/2019 13:46
Nina Meyer Kudos to Denmark!
Deanna K.08/16/2019 20:27
such a great idea 🙌🏽
Maja L.08/08/2019 11:14
det kunne da være ret skægt :D
Morten M.08/07/2019 06:04
Fantastic idea.......... keep it simple and motivate 💪💪💪 If you need a sponsor for another kayak in copenhagen, let me know - then our company www.bluecity.dk (focussing on recycling of used electronics) will sponsor one for this great initiative💪💪💪💪 Let me know and best of luck to you and thanks your effort🐠🐟🐬
Mohammad A.07/30/2019 15:22
Please come to Dhaka here you can find a lot of trash
Júlio C.07/30/2019 11:52
Excelente ideia!!! E uma oportunidade para também ensinar os meninos ( e os mais velhos!!) a "kayakar" com muita utilidade.
Hannah J.07/30/2019 08:17
I love the good this is doing. The irony of people riding around in plastic kayaks to pick plastic out of the water...priceless. ❤️
Nasir G.07/30/2019 07:40
Great Man
Jose L.07/29/2019 21:30
afinal nao so eu faco isso...
Michael M.07/29/2019 10:47
This should be a thing in Oregon! Elsewhere too, but this just sounds like a good Oregon thing to do.
Roveen T.07/29/2019 10:44
Wow
Kabindra B.07/29/2019 08:02
https://youtu.be/RiOW4J-8AMQ
Habib H.07/28/2019 06:57
sir your country fully educated but why no safty???????????????????????
Sonïa D.07/27/2019 10:49
Wonderful lovely ❤
Benas L.07/25/2019 09:24
Great idea
Elate S.07/24/2019 13:00
Bro come to our Land, u can see or collects a trash Heaven :-D :-D :-D
Shila K.07/23/2019 14:44
Good Job 💜 thanks
Geff V.07/23/2019 00:44
sa sigange mo
Henry L.07/22/2019 19:32
Unta macopya nko ni sa among lugar ...
アルドリン ナ.07/22/2019 15:08
Can i join with u guys pls even though im still young