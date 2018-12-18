back
Cormorant fishing is a dying tradition
Hunters have dogs, and these fishermen have birds. This is cormorant fishing. 🐟
12/18/2018 11:23 AM
588 comments
Lewis M.07/06/2019 20:20
you and your budgie
Garyn J.07/06/2019 19:54
fuck the posh baits get one of these nasty bastards
Maxine W.06/11/2019 04:42
They tie a very tight tie around the birds neck so it can’t swallow any of the fish! The bird is hungry that’s why it hunts - then the owner give the scraps to the bird - it’s called slavery
Brandon C.06/09/2019 07:39
bro you don’t need any hooks or a rod. Just get a bird 😂
Etienne L.06/04/2019 14:17
🍗🥘
Abdallah M.06/03/2019 13:07
البلاشون الحقيقي وصل😂😂
Michael R.05/29/2019 02:33
I laugh at many Westernerns. Why not take care of the shootouts in high schools and leave the birds to us? 😂
Jun L.05/25/2019 14:09
Chinese thieves at the west philippine sea, such a shame
Hay N.05/24/2019 08:53
Wow cool post, thank you for sharing.
Ayodele W.05/23/2019 00:47
One day a boom is going to go off and we are going to need to know these old way to eat . And to get for there will be no new clothing and we going to need Ferrar from animals to stay worm all this shit yah saying going out the window
Carlos A.05/20/2019 14:57
It is not that bad that a old traditionnis dying out. If we catalog it and keep the information about it with us then it is not lost, it is merely unused.
Nick B.05/17/2019 14:48
lets schedule a charter with this guy
Affan I.05/11/2019 22:24
ka future xD
Tracey D.05/09/2019 21:52
Their necks are tied for chuff sake
Hieu V.05/09/2019 05:18
my next fishing project after spear fishing
Viet T.05/07/2019 21:40
real life Pokémon fiahing
Alvaro M.05/07/2019 11:17
Bro!
Too D.05/03/2019 15:13
no aue no
Richard P.05/02/2019 19:09
Hate them birds
Goen C.05/01/2019 20:37
Animal abuse commenters..stop eating meat then! Be vegan! Animal exploitation commenters.. Do not have pets! Having pets falls under the definition of exploit...