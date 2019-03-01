back
Costa Rica is moving toward carbon neutrality
This small nation in Central America is already one of the greenest countries on Earth. Now, Costa Rica has a new goal for itself: achieving zero emissions. 🌱
03/01/2019 11:54 AM
37 comments
Phillip S.03/27/2019 21:19
Way to go
S G.03/27/2019 01:28
Hats off Costa Rica love you
Cray P.03/26/2019 09:05
Will not happen
Steve D.03/24/2019 04:35
They focus a lot on "Eco-Tourism".
Meg S.03/24/2019 03:56
I was very surprised when I was in Manuel Antonio 2 weeks ago and watched the garbage men throw all of the trash and all of the different recycle bins into the same trash truck...all together....meaning recyclables are not being recycled. Is it ALL just a facade???!!
Anna D.03/20/2019 00:48
la classe a dallas
Bikash R.03/18/2019 14:58
Living low cost in cleanest city in the world is living in high standard.
Massimiliano F.03/18/2019 13:00
Buena propaganda de Costa Rica! Pero lo que limpian las playas de la basura son los gringos! Esperemos por derechos civiles come un salario mínimo, educación gratuita y curas médica garantizada y gratuita. Aquí la vida es más cara de lo países más desarrollados del mundo y ganan la miseria de 3$ la hora! Una verguenza camuflada da la propaganda abusadora de lo que llaman el país más feliz del mundo! Pura Vida 😭
Charlee T.03/16/2019 18:36
Love Costa Rica
Douglas A.03/16/2019 17:30
Cudos to Tico Land, great Country, great People!!
Alan M.03/15/2019 01:35
The population of Costa Rica is between 5 and 6 million people. The main source of income is tourism. There is NO heavy industry. Now, if China was doing that, that would be impressive.
Ruby Y.03/14/2019 13:48
So Nice Costa Rica! Rich Coast!
Nikki M.03/14/2019 01:36
What a great goal to strive for!
Lita F.03/13/2019 14:35
Algo que debiéramos aprender. Pero tristemente aquí es al revés se destruye todo con la aprobación de las autoridades.
Bacchu A.03/12/2019 19:33
Md Jaman Al Faisal
Bacchu A.03/12/2019 19:32
নাইস
Saifuddin A.03/12/2019 15:55
Costa Rica truly becoming rich coast ♥️
Cédric G.03/11/2019 13:27
Faut que le « président » du Brésil en prenne bonne note!
Shova S.03/11/2019 05:01
jpt
Byron W.03/10/2019 19:47
This is not factual. We all have cars here. How can there be no green house gas emissions. Rubber math?