Coyote Buttes North nature reserve: a surrealistic landscape
Only a lucky few can visit this site each day.
03/25/2018 10:24 AM
48 comments
Samantha M.03/30/2019 09:52
for one really long drive one day
Robyn M.03/28/2019 19:40
pack your bags
Kyle B.03/28/2019 14:57
Stacey
Mackenzie R.03/28/2019 03:06
What I had tickets too
Alisa D.03/27/2019 23:15
lets go here !
Virginia B.11/08/2018 19:27
Wonderfu
Verna K.10/14/2018 03:08
Breathtakingly beyond beautiful! ♥️ I was there in 1991.
Ian C.10/13/2018 19:40
Coyote Buttes is a VERY ACCURATE DESCRIPTION..Giant Animals or Mega-Fauna turned into Rocks tey became Petrified from the Salination of Earth from the Great Flood and Rising Sea Water which is extremely Salty causing Petrification..so not only the Outside of large Ancient Giant Animals were Petrified but also The Insides..we get Veins of Gold and Gemstones, which are the Blood of Giants, Eyeballs or The Iris gives as Lapur Blue Gemstone The Nost ANcient, found mainly in Afghanistan where BLUE EYED Giants lived as the people Russians also are mostly Blue Eyed..so this is the insides of a Coyote, if thats what Native Legend Claims then it is More than Likely True, more so than you would imagine
Loretta E.10/12/2018 14:29
This is so beautiful.
Jackie P.10/08/2018 06:24
Catherine
Ali Y.10/08/2018 02:15
!!
Felicia L.10/08/2018 00:54
An amazing and unique example of wonders of nature. Lucky are those who get to visit the park.
Darius R.10/07/2018 18:33
Nice Buttes
Laurie P.10/07/2018 14:59
and ..... I think we should do it
Karen E.10/07/2018 14:06
😱😱😱😱
Jens P.08/15/2018 22:19
Only one "l" at the end of "colorful"!
Kelsey D.08/02/2018 17:11
we need to try to get into the lottery to see this
Michelle B.07/09/2018 22:26
Too cool in a hot place!!!!
Lalita S.06/30/2018 05:12
Fantastic Nature!
Sergiy L.06/13/2018 23:26
Место, куда я не попал)