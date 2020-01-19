Creative alternatives to plastic bags

How to go grow vegetables with leftovers
Lana L.01/19/2020 23:53
A free bag is reusable if you don't throw it away but reuse it.. I use any kind of bag many times from paper to plastic I use several times . and makeing me pay for one does not increase the use of what i have./
Matthew P.01/19/2020 22:25
We've adapted here in Australia. Just have to remember to take some canvas nags when you go shopping. Plus most of the time Im only grabbing a couple of things, it's amazing how many times I wouldve taken a plastic bag just to get back to the car
Juan P.01/19/2020 21:57
Carry two material bags in my car with me for shopping
Ralph O.01/19/2020 21:49
I pray Africa embrace it
Angel V.01/19/2020 21:34
They stop using plastic bags but everything is packed in plastic!!!!
Xiong M.01/19/2020 21:31
backpack is better
Lia R.01/19/2020 21:23
And a large amount of people bike or walk. And it rains a lot. Westerners have no excuse!