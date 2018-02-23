back
Curitiba, greenest city in Brazil
In Curitiba, the "greenest city in Brazil", it's possible to trade household waste for food or bus tickets.
02/23/2018 12:38 PM
54 comments
Kaio G.09/08/2019 02:57
my city egegge
Chay C.06/24/2019 06:45
sí this your city?
Rogier K.03/18/2018 06:42
👍
Frahim H.03/17/2018 20:31
দারুন লিখেছেন
Bruce P.03/12/2018 01:22
Keep New Zealand Green!!! What a joke we are
Jonas A.03/03/2018 13:41
argumento legal para galera que quer vir morar em cwb
Liana S.02/28/2018 07:25
this is my city ❤️
Valentina R.02/27/2018 20:56
interesting
Ayxen C.02/27/2018 20:54
Great....👍✌💚👏☺
Raquel M.02/27/2018 20:39
estás en el futuro
Francisco A.02/27/2018 19:36
Excelente hijo
Alonso O.02/27/2018 19:23
me acordé de la lección en una de tus clases que vimos esto
Victor O.02/27/2018 19:17
de pensar que allí estuvimos
Alfredo N.02/27/2018 19:08
Porque brasil????(Curitiba )
Braulio B.02/27/2018 18:57
es esto cierto?
Brei T.02/27/2018 18:32
Cris Silva Curtiba, Brasil 😍 Beautiful
بركات ب.02/27/2018 18:17
Viva
Carlos I.02/27/2018 17:52
Aquí en guayaquil no se podría cambiar por pases a La metro vía, si ni las calles las arreglan!!! Que te van a dar eso!!!
Omar Q.02/27/2018 16:43
Oye es cierto ?
Andres L.02/27/2018 15:03
...lindo logar