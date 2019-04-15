back
David Attenborough's reminder about the global crisis
An extinction as "profound and far-reaching" as the one that wiped out dinosaurs: Here is naturalist David Attenborough's reminder about the global crisis that threatens the balance of nature.
04/15/2019 2:25 PM
- 292.6k
- 2.3k
- 85
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
62 comments
Rob E.05/26/2019 16:37
That guys faces and speaking style is absolutely Hilarious!!!!
Steve S.04/30/2019 21:55
Humans need to stop having kids and lower our numbers in the next 40 years by 50% if not we deserve to be extinct!
Cecilia A.04/30/2019 18:00
Y eeee s
Lalo A.04/30/2019 17:47
Es el de la voz ................ c a n s a d a ? ?
Khabib N.04/30/2019 12:45
Nature will survive,earth will survive ...we humans who fkd-up ...
Acar A.04/30/2019 11:26
Mr. Attenborough is absolutely right. However, will the U.S. President listen to him and try to change his country's attidute? Hardly...
Yousaf H.04/30/2019 11:15
Rape the nature and it will make you go extinct.The sooner we understand this fact the better
Shamee R.04/30/2019 10:05
This Gentleman is so passionate and he's a true and real LEGEND.
Mayeesha A.04/29/2019 18:03
I can hear him speak all day!
Eliseo R.04/29/2019 03:52
Just best david
Muhammad H.04/28/2019 20:00
David is really legend of wildlife love him
Dritan X.04/27/2019 20:46
92
Sajjad H.04/27/2019 02:29
Very dengerous, that D. Attenborough wish to warn. Concern people should work more proactively for the future generations. Otherwise something like point of no return is going to happen and that could be the end of our once beautiful planet.
Dario G.04/27/2019 01:54
mira ...
William J.04/27/2019 01:45
Its simple...mankind is unqualified...incompetent and without outside intervention our adolescent species will cycle.
Santosh K.04/26/2019 13:20
Hahaha what a comedian this guy is. Nature is fucking you for your life style. Its not other way around
Bernarda C.04/26/2019 03:14
Oh!my love!
Rawshan J.04/26/2019 01:54
Love this voice extremely. My real love.
Muhammad A.04/25/2019 19:55
David u r legend of wildlife and i am very impressed for your job , i am also love wildlife and do something to save wildlife.
Magi E.04/25/2019 16:33
So why aren't we listening?