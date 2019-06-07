back

Deadliest Weather Event

You're not being dramatic for complaining about the heat — hot weather can kill — and three out of four people could face life-threatening heat waves by 2100. 🔥 (via Brut nature)

07/05/2019 1:57 PMupdated: 08/06/2020 1:11 PM

3 comments

  • Bobby B.
    07/06/2019 07:16

    The problem corrects itself. Too many people cause pollution. Pollution created conditions people can’t live in.

  • Dmitri B.
    07/06/2019 04:47

    Let's continue cut trees and complain again.

  • Ayaz M.
    07/05/2019 17:29

    Definitely a killer

