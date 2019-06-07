back
Deadliest Weather Event
You're not being dramatic for complaining about the heat — hot weather can kill — and three out of four people could face life-threatening heat waves by 2100. 🔥 (via Brut nature)
07/05/2019 1:57 PMupdated: 08/06/2020 1:11 PM
3 comments
Bobby B.07/06/2019 07:16
The problem corrects itself. Too many people cause pollution. Pollution created conditions people can’t live in.
Dmitri B.07/06/2019 04:47
Let's continue cut trees and complain again.
Ayaz M.07/05/2019 17:29
Definitely a killer