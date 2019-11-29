back
Declaring "climatic emergency": a rapidly-growing trend
Is the " state of climatic emergency " a real response to the current crisis or merely a symbolic gesture? Here's a look back at this rapidly-growing trend which spread to many parliaments around the world.
11/29/2019 7:51 PM
27 comments
Joseph A.12/03/2019 17:57
Joseph A.12/03/2019 17:56
Faraway M.12/02/2019 13:25
Enternet can manipulate people lol...ya climate change
David G.12/01/2019 20:02
Got a cure. They should off themselves to save the climate. Find a tall building and jump. Less co2😃
Bryan D.12/01/2019 05:26
Our life here on earth is temporary and we are currently on lease for the comfort we are having but that comfort is being compromised because of the lack of discipline of people towards waste management that cause harm to our environment and to the people as well, the negligence of duty towards protecting our environment and earth in general. If we abuse and fail to upheld its interest, the danger and risk will come back at us. Just like us humans. Our patience had enough if it exceeds its limit. Same goes to our surroundings if we keep on testing how long will it maintain sooner or later we will experience the consequences. So, It is up to the leaders of our community and around the world as well. To make the bigger actions because it’s a group effort and we need to help each other out to maintain our common interest. And that to live longer here on earth 🌎.
Phil T.11/30/2019 08:13
What is the definition of 'climate emergency'? Words words words without a definition is meaningless. A few years ago in Australia the highest rating for fire warning was changed from 'extreme' (I think) to 'catastrophic'. This just put more 'meaning' to the issue and made people listen up. But what is 'climate emergency'?
Alex H.11/30/2019 05:48
ALL THE WAY - TOO LATE TO APOLOGIZE
Anki O.11/30/2019 00:28
Vilket hysteri.... Trött man blir.
Angelique L.11/29/2019 22:36
Too bad the USA is no longer a part in this.😢😢😢
Frank R.11/29/2019 22:09
Finally.
Jan B.11/29/2019 21:40
except our Flemish politicians...
Robert B.11/29/2019 21:18
Relax. Don't panic.
Galil J.11/29/2019 21:14
Go vegan
Margareta H.11/29/2019 21:06
sorry but its just hilarious to think we can impact the climate 😅
John G.11/29/2019 21:00
7.7bn people on the planet and growing yet marginally warmer summers is a well played sheeple.
Mat B.11/29/2019 20:44
Stop brainwashing people with lies.
James R.11/29/2019 20:44
James R.11/29/2019 20:43
James R.11/29/2019 20:43
James R.11/29/2019 20:43
