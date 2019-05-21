Declawing cats has many consequences

Imagine having all of your fingertips amputated up to the first joint. Well, that's what declawing is like for a cat.
Vuong N.06/02/2019 18:47
Good to know
Becky M.05/29/2019 09:54
Everyone’s quick to hate on declawing yet I’m sure your pets would rather not be spayed or neutered and eat real meat every day. We keep them as pets and do what is easiest. I adopted a 6 year old cat who was already declawed and I can say from experience she has no idea she’s missing them. She sharpens them regularly and doesn’t have any problems walking. The problem is vets that don’t do it properly and if your vet is unwilling that should say a lot.
Karen D.05/24/2019 14:18
Sickening!
Joshua B.05/24/2019 13:03
Yeah because I don't want my cat to destroy all my shit sounds like a good reason to me
Lee F.05/24/2019 11:48
Couches are very expensive I can go to any farm and get a cat for free
Jennie N.05/23/2019 20:17
Luckily it's not allowed here. Most vets won't even clip their nails. You want no claws? Don't get a cat.
Solar V.05/22/2019 22:22
FUCK ALL THOSE PEOPLE WHO DECLAWS CATS ...AND FUCK YOUR FURNITURE YOU BITCHES
Marta M.05/22/2019 21:07
Wtf is wron with people😡😡
Diane H.05/22/2019 19:26
My cats have not destroyed anything in my house. My Ragdolls are smart and use several scratching posts that are provided to them.
Kat B.05/22/2019 05:15
That is mandatory for all cats where I live not declawed you can't have the cat and fixed and shots they must have and over 2 years old
بلال غ.05/22/2019 04:15
What wrong Whit you people
Gretchen S.05/22/2019 03:32
I had 2 awesome cats both declawed. No adverse effects lived a long life really loved.
Gretchen S.05/22/2019 03:28
So alternative is for cat not to have a home??????
Triston B.05/22/2019 01:58
There's different ways to go about declawing , it's also helps with aggressive cats that attack children or other animals even after being spaded or castrated. Cats claws are mainly a survival adaptation . Why do people still trim ears of their dogs? Just for cosmetic reasons , declawing yes may be cosmetic for some but it could also be safety for others and possibly their selves.
John M.05/22/2019 00:57
Brutal!
Luca S.05/21/2019 22:06
az eg szerelmere!😱 micsoda kegyetlenseg! Sose hallottam meg!😌
Zoë M.05/21/2019 22:00
:(
Axel R.05/21/2019 20:55
Fuck americans
Victoria C.05/21/2019 20:23
I still love my kitties
Kelsie T.05/21/2019 20:13
😔