Deep-sea mining is the new gold rush
As land ressources are running dry, many countries and multinationals are racing to mine the seafloor. Brut Nature met environmental activist Claire Nouvian. She tells us what this new gold rush entails.
06/18/2019 10:55 AM
48 comments
Arsyie H.06/30/2019 11:48
And then who is going to steal it? Of course America
Roberto M.06/29/2019 18:26
Nàda tòdo lo que suene a Reciclaje es Comunìsmo porque necesìtan mucho dinero para su arrogancia,Ahora van por los ocèanos.Còmo se explicarà a las nuèvas generaciònes que la conservaciòn de nuestro planeta no tiène precio.Asì pretenden hacer creer que encontraràn un Planeta dònde reine el Hombre blanco.Parece que los que han destruìdo la Tierra creen en el Llanero Solitàrio.Lo acabaràn en mènos tièmpo.
Jacob K.06/29/2019 16:37
Silt Filter
Abu L.06/28/2019 12:07
You want to start a war in Pacific ocean.
Rohit D.06/28/2019 11:51
so sad
Lyn A.06/27/2019 23:08
Wala njud ang kalibutan guba njud...
Martin D.06/27/2019 18:32
☕😃
Ronald C.06/27/2019 07:22
Tell it to the Globalists, Corporations, Banks and Establishment Elites ie: the ones with the wealth, power and guns needed to get whatever you want. 😈
Handan K.06/26/2019 16:30
Is not enough destroy the earth, now the oceans. Stop running after money, that you will be never able to eat them
Gusty P.06/25/2019 17:14
Human Greedy will become the most disaster for nature, the eart must not be lost for its balance
Treena S.06/25/2019 13:55
No, please no.RECYCLE, old things.
Jorge M.06/25/2019 11:41
To the hypocritical environmentalists, they should have been worried about what is happening in the DRC. The new children slavery in the cobalt mines, so that you have electric cars. Hypocrites about this, you don´t say anything. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4764208/Child-miners-aged-four-living-hell-Earth.html
Carlos L.06/25/2019 02:19
Embargo to put a stop to thier greediness
Laura A.06/24/2019 23:37
I hope they leave the planet in peace!
Abu H.06/24/2019 09:38
what for???
Ina E.06/24/2019 07:52
Make products that LAST!
Christos K.06/23/2019 22:17
Whatever we say, will not play any role in any conservation of anything, simply because they're is an economic crisis, all over the globe that's been happening. People are after money because the government said that "we gonna sell it for a lot of money,etc" and the wheel keeps turning.. exploration of the EEC of every country is inevitable. If we care we have to, make sure they follow the rules and laws of the natural conservation and nature itself, and make sure they will not disturb much the sea, because we are the edge of the cliff. The seas are dying
Andree P.06/23/2019 15:22
So......why talk about it.....let it stay at the bottom of the oceans....do not advertise..".for sure ...men will go,dig,use chemicals....ect.....and one more area will be spoiled...SAD
Bernd R.06/22/2019 22:35
Always the same story... Greed, money, power... But what your are doing? Do you restrict your consumption of power, (intercontinental) travel, meat, the cars and electronic devises you are buying via Amazon? Gnothi seauton
Frine G.06/22/2019 20:51
All for greed