back

Deer Cave is home to millions of bats

Afraid of bats? Then you might not want to see this huge cave for real... 😏

03/13/2019 7:14 AM
  • 162.3k
  • 66

Earth

  1. What are the purposes of pine cones?

  2. 3 of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world

  3. Discover the biggest flower on Earth

  4. Svartifoss Waterfall, a stunning place in South Iceland

  5. Mount Roraima, a mountain surrounded by clouds

  6. 3 wonders found in Indonesia

44 comments

  • 黃建翔
    08/17/2019 14:33

    Is there a tour from Sabah?

  • Vincent L.
    04/17/2019 12:21

    The fxck? Bats in there are only minimum - to me. Been there, not excited.

  • Alexandra R.
    04/13/2019 19:32

    It is not the bats i would mind most. :-)

  • Selva K.
    04/13/2019 12:57

    This world is not only for humans

  • Chad V.
    04/12/2019 07:47

    So this is the "Bat Cave"

  • BrianandAnita R.
    04/11/2019 14:42

    Just for you

  • Ta E.
    04/10/2019 11:29

    idol mo mn c batman hahahah kadro ndi

  • Neil O.
    04/08/2019 07:47

    Been in there beautiful,but bat poo stings your eyes makes you cough and it reeks/stinks

  • Sonya K.
    04/05/2019 13:26

    Why can't I ever see your video after a few seconds???

  • Dee L.
    04/04/2019 03:51

    An amazing part of planet earth. No doubt it's important.

  • Igor K.
    04/03/2019 08:49

    So this is THE Bat Cave!

  • Casey C.
    04/01/2019 17:17

    We can only see the bats from video 😂n

  • Daniel V.
    03/31/2019 23:52

    Amazing place.

  • ﺍﺑﻮ و.
    03/30/2019 08:54

    تم

  • Rosa v.
    03/27/2019 20:17

    hier ben ik geweest met William

  • سامية ن.
    03/25/2019 23:20

    سبحان ألله الخالق ألمصور في مكان كهاذا يستشعر ألامخلوق عضمة ألخالق وضعف حيلته أمام ألله فلما ألتكبر يا ابن أدم.

  • Nasser M.
    03/25/2019 09:08

    سبحان الله

  • Rafat A.
    03/24/2019 02:14

    انشاء الله تنتهي الحياة

  • Joseph L.
    03/22/2019 13:59

    Been there.

  • Florian G.
    03/20/2019 12:30

    😁