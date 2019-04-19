back
Deforestation rates in the Amazon forest highest in a decade
In 2018, deforestation of the Amazon rainforest has hit its highest rate in a decade. And the recent election of Jair Bolsonaro has NGOs and scientists even more worried...
04/19/2019 6:34 AM
26 comments
Angel G.04/26/2019 08:16
Agan algo mal paridos políticos hijos de puta x la deforestación a nivel mundial
Nasser B.04/24/2019 19:41
L'oxygène de notre planète. [email protected]!?? Et celui des animaux qui y vivent. [email protected]!??
Khalid M.04/24/2019 07:10
استغفراللہ ۔ اویس سیالکوٹی خدا کا خوف کرو۔ اور بچو اللہ کے عزاب دے۔ وہ بے عقل بزرگ ھے اور تم خوشی سے ماں، بہن کی گالیاں سن رھےھو۔ کمزور بزرگ گالیوں کے سوا اور کیا کہے گا۔ عقل کرو۔ اور اللہ سے ڈرو۔
Manohar D.04/23/2019 12:19
Let this joker bring in more natural disasters upon his country.
Deal J.04/22/2019 13:34
😢
Araceli M.04/21/2019 23:47
Expongan a los que se lucran con esa devastacion con nombres y apellidos
Nadhim T.04/21/2019 20:04
Sad 😔 story
Dora C.04/21/2019 19:45
Bolsonaro will destroy the Amazon and its peoples. He’s a fascist just like Dump.
Jimmy S.04/20/2019 17:07
Follow the money ! 🤯
Fredrik B.04/20/2019 08:08
Brazil can enjoy being a desert later. Hope they don't think their children will get to be environmental refugees.
David J.04/20/2019 07:34
Another candidate for tarriffs.
Patricia K.04/20/2019 04:45
Those rain forests are the lungs of our planet. We are ruining our planet
Dee B.04/19/2019 18:00
Disgusting.
James S.04/19/2019 15:58
Back in the 80s a magazine predicted with certainty that the Amazon forest would be completely and utterly gone by 2000. Hmm
Charo V.04/19/2019 14:09
… and why they allow it? .. who's benefiting out of it? ...
Amira S.04/19/2019 13:04
:(
Diana W.04/19/2019 12:33
Jehovah has restoration plans for this planet, the rest of His creations, and plans for those destroying His earth and those who refuse to do His will. Not much longer for both situations.
Linda M.04/19/2019 11:27
🤯😥🤑
Cody S.04/19/2019 11:25
Millions of animals are being killed.
Aurora D.04/19/2019 10:01
Short term gain for power.