back

Discover the Wulingyan, one of the richest ecosystems on Earth

In the heart of China, the Wulingyan Scenic Area is considered one of the richest ecosystems on Earth.

01/14/2018 9:35 AM

Earth

  1. 1:29

    Oymyakon, coldest town in the world

  2. 1:11

    The surprising landscape at Slope Point

  3. 2:54

    Bhutan wants to be the first country to become 100% organic

  4. 3:29

    3 itinerant trips to do in Spain

  5. 1:55

    Ukraine's mysterious Tunnel of Love

  6. 1:39

    Bioluminescence can be found in many places across the world

51 comments

  • Sharu K.
    08/15/2018 19:24

    Scary of heights

  • Umar A.
    08/15/2018 14:04

    Nice

  • Anne J.
    07/21/2018 22:26

    Annalise Mylinda Jennings Pearce your next trip?

  • Dagmar G.
    07/21/2018 21:10

    Ah, well, that will be because the pillars make it largely inaccessible?

  • Maureen Q.
    07/21/2018 19:25

    Long may it remain inhospitable to humans.

  • Erna N.
    07/21/2018 17:15

    It reminds me the Avatar movie :)

  • Eileen H.
    07/21/2018 11:10

    Wonderful but couldn't go on that bridge.

  • Dudz C.
    07/21/2018 06:07

    Teacher oh

  • Diana N.
    07/21/2018 03:10

    Paradise!

  • Anne W.
    07/20/2018 23:18

    ..so are they fracking it, chopping out all the trees, using all the water for mining - or keeping it pristine and using our land and water and minerals to make their wealth?? We are dumb enough to let them, we've sold the resources to them.

  • Nina M.
    07/20/2018 16:45

    omg

  • Kristin A.
    07/20/2018 15:49

    Wonderful!

  • Tina F.
    07/20/2018 15:02

    wunderschön

  • Tran H.
    07/20/2018 13:21

    Mẹ

  • Lynda G.
    07/20/2018 08:00

    fabulous- but I won't visit China due to its poor animal welfare. That needs to be sorted before I ever go there.

  • Jason A.
    07/20/2018 07:54

    Olive Branch

  • Julie N.
    07/20/2018 02:24

    Sophie Salvi 😍❤️❤️

  • Diana R.
    07/20/2018 00:50

    Beautiful

  • Melina J.
    07/19/2018 18:04

    na pamee

  • Joyce W.
    07/19/2018 16:35

    Had been there 4 years ago. So unique and stunning. Would love to revisit, if possible.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.