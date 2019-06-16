back

DIY: 4 eco-friendly products to clean your home

DIY: 4 eco-friendly products to clean your home It's cheaper, zero-waste, and keeps your cupboards clear! With La Maison du Zéro Déchet

06/16/2019 8:34 AM
  • 404.0k
  • 233

107 comments

  • Jennifer L.
    08/07/2019 12:11

    Just a caution about leaving bars of soap in cupboards as insect repellent. Rats got into my drawers of quilt fabrics carefully stored with soap - they gnawed the soap & left a horrible mess as well as totally freaking me out as had never had a problem before. Apparently they like the fat in soap in winter 😱. Lesson learned !

  • Melissa L.
    07/30/2019 12:57

    ....richtig gute Tipps

  • Vanessa T.
    07/21/2019 15:45

  • Carole D.
    07/19/2019 18:14

    By the way I would like to add that the savon de Marseille (the real one made with olive oil not palm oil!), is just a great soap. I am 50 and this is what I have used for... 50 years. I comes in 500g block , just cut a bit of it. You can also grate it and make washing machine detergent. Just add a bit of essential oil for a nice odour.

  • Gillian H.
    07/11/2019 13:02

    That house is disgusting and I only watched the first minute!!

  • Mily D.
    07/10/2019 08:32

    I knew the sponge would be the center of the attention... *you people 🙄*... Should also wonder "is he vegan ??? Cause if he's not... no point to do all this..."

  • Gabriella C.
    07/09/2019 22:38

    Then you see the door of his microwave is terrible dirty how also that cook plate and I don't want to start with the toilet and the rubber of the washing machine...

  • Sharon T.
    07/09/2019 17:56

    Another one to add: damp newspaper as glass cleaner!

  • Amina D.
    07/09/2019 17:42

    Black soap and marceilli soap what are they where can it be found

  • Andrew R.
    07/09/2019 11:36

    Well this is an excellent piece of education and I am off to get my Marseille Soap here >>> https://chateaudusavon.com/

  • Daniel B.
    07/09/2019 09:03

  • Daniel B.
    07/09/2019 09:02

  • Brie G.
    07/09/2019 06:46

  • Benedetta P.
    07/09/2019 06:17

  • Laura M.
    07/08/2019 18:40

    Love this!!!!

  • Lena F.
    07/08/2019 14:18

  • Rebekah B.
    07/08/2019 03:28

    Black soap ?? Like african black soap? I was confused by whats in the goldish bottle can anyone explain?

  • Conor C.
    07/07/2019 10:54

  • Heather T.
    07/07/2019 09:37

    this soap looks interesting. 🤔

  • Claire G.
    07/07/2019 07:15

    What is “Black soap” please?