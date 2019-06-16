DIY: 4 eco-friendly products to clean your home\n\nIt's cheaper, zero-waste, and keeps your cupboards clear!\n\nWith La Maison du Zéro Déchet
107 comments
Jennifer L.08/07/2019 12:11
Just a caution about leaving bars of soap in cupboards as insect repellent. Rats got into my drawers of quilt fabrics carefully stored with soap - they gnawed the soap & left a horrible mess as well as totally freaking me out as had never had a problem before. Apparently they like the fat in soap in winter 😱. Lesson learned !
Melissa L.07/30/2019 12:57
....richtig gute Tipps
Vanessa T.07/21/2019 15:45
Israel Ribeiro
Carole D.07/19/2019 18:14
By the way I would like to add that the savon de Marseille (the real one made with olive oil not palm oil!), is just a great soap. I am 50 and this is what I have used for... 50 years. I comes in 500g block , just cut a bit of it. You can also grate it and make washing machine detergent. Just add a bit of essential oil for a nice odour.
Gillian H.07/11/2019 13:02
That house is disgusting and I only watched the first minute!!
Mily D.07/10/2019 08:32
I knew the sponge would be the center of the attention... *you people 🙄*... Should also wonder "is he vegan ??? Cause if he's not... no point to do all this..."
Gabriella C.07/09/2019 22:38
Then you see the door of his microwave is terrible dirty how also that cook plate and I don't want to start with the toilet and the rubber of the washing machine...
Sharon T.07/09/2019 17:56
Another one to add: damp newspaper as glass cleaner!
Amina D.07/09/2019 17:42
Black soap and marceilli soap what are they where can it be found
Andrew R.07/09/2019 11:36
Well this is an excellent piece of education and I am off to get my Marseille Soap here >>> https://chateaudusavon.com/
Laura M.07/08/2019 18:40
Love this!!!!
Rebekah B.07/08/2019 03:28
Black soap ?? Like african black soap? I was confused by whats in the goldish bottle can anyone explain?
Conor C.07/07/2019 10:54
Alice Henry
Heather T.07/07/2019 09:37
this soap looks interesting. 🤔
Claire G.07/07/2019 07:15
What is “Black soap” please?