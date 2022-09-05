back
Documentary: Afghanistan: The Families Selling their Children to Survive
“By selling her, I was able to save my other children.” Selling one’s own children may seem unfathomable. But in Afghanistan, as more and more families are left to starve in misery since the return of the Taliban, some parents feel like they have no other choice ... Brut filmmaker Nadège Justiniani went to meet them.
05/09/2022 12:57 PM
4 comments
Lý M.an hour
We're all living in a world full of madness. Some have multi million dollars yatch and some have to sell their childs for food. So sad.
Melissa T.an hour
I won't sell my children no way
Rita K.an hour
Birth control is a good option, it's crazy to sell your child no matter what .
Uzair M.an hour
i have a beautiful daughter and i cant even imagine of doing that. i can feel the pain. it makes me cry by seeing the faces of these beautiful angels. please God have mercy.