back
Documentary: At War for the forest: On the front lines at Fairy Creek
“It feels like we’re in a war quite often at Fairy Creek. Like we’re in this war of the woods.” To stop the logging of centuries-old trees, land defenders like Shy-Anne Gunville are putting their bodies on the line. For Brut, filmmaker Jessey Dearing brings us to the front lines of the land back movement at Fairy Creek, in Canada.
12/18/2021 6:57 PM
- New
And even more
- 5:08
7 simple questions on the abortion pill
- 14:54
Documentary: At War for the forest: On the front lines at Fairy Creek
- 3:51
Women in the U.K. are protesting rising cases of spiking
- 4:03
Understanding narcolepsy
- 9:02
"I had to fight to humanize myself."
- 3:51
Idaho professor's sexist comments about women in the workplace
0 comments