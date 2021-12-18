Documentary: At War for the forest: On the front lines at Fairy Creek

“It feels like we’re in a war quite often at Fairy Creek. Like we’re in this war of the woods.” To stop the logging of centuries-old trees, land defenders like Shy-Anne Gunville are putting their bodies on the line. For Brut, filmmaker Jessey Dearing brings us to the front lines of the land back movement at Fairy Creek, in Canada.