Documentary: Inside a Crypto Dating Scam : Swipe to Invest (Part 1)

They matched on a dating app. He said he liked cryptocurrency … And scammed her out of 400,000 dollars. In his latest documentary, Brut filmmaker Jessey Dearing meets a young woman who fell for a romance con, and is fighting back …

04/04/2022 4:57 PM
